My husband and I participated, as we do each year, in the Life Chain pro-life event and the resultant “feedback” from passersby wasn’t quite as “nice” or congenial as your article implied.
In fact, the most egregious opposition was presented by a younger woman sporting attire that defined her as “Pro-Choice” walking with a male companion who commented to me as I stood quietly praying in the rain: “I hear if you kill five babies you get the sixth for free, pretty sweet deal, right”? She then had her male counterpart drive her around our peaceful anti-abortion protest shouting epithets at participants and video-recording us, which I’m trusting she then hopefully posted liberally on as many social/news media outlets as she could.
Now obviously this young woman full of animus and vitriol deserves nothing less than our prayers. Yet at the same time, it appears she has been entirely indoctrinated by the radicalized extremists who have promoted the notion that a fetus is not an unborn human being at all (despite major dictionaries defining he/she as such) as well it being once regarded as one of those “self-evident” realities we all once took for granted.
Such persons have also bought into the notion that the “right”(?) to an abortion is part of a larger feminist cause. It isn’t whatsoever, of course — but instead is a human-rights cause which involves a man as part of this equation, as well as, of course, the unborn baby.
So despite your Star reporter attempting to present “both sides” of this issue in typically sterile fashion, one side clearly defies logic, science, and reality whilst the other attempts to protect all life via alternative solutions — as did, by the way, the majority of original feminist “suffragettes” with regard to this very matter.
Abortion is not a “safe” (ask any one of the counselors who work with women who have dealt with those who have undergone an abortion, or even those persons themselves who are the survivors of an attempted medical abortion procedure) nor an expedient means of finding resolve for a situation that for one reason or another is construed as being fraught with difficulty.
Abortion is and always will remain the taking of a human life. And we as Catholic Christians — along with our like-minded brethren — will forever remain committed to its abolition.
(29) comments
Spock just can't seem to have a grip on reality. Tell the abortion survivors how they should not be here. Seems to me they ARE HUMAN BEINGS
Thank you Ms. Gardner for speaking the truth about the shoddy, one-sided reporting of the Life Chain event.
Sorry, that's "Gaffney", not "Gardner"
I find it ever fascinating that this issue continues to be a "liberal" "conservative" issue. There is a "pro life democrat" wing in that party, opposed to abortion. I am sure there are pro choice conservatives. But, once again we lump everyone into the "radical liberal pot" to stir around. Maybe these are just people who think this topic, as a political issue, should be put on the shelf and instead should be between those involved.
It is interesting however that one side typically protests silently, while the other (typically) is hateful and often violent. How bout we come out a tad more often to publicly condemn the yelling, violent ones. Free speech should never be hateful and violent.
You don't find the murder of clinic doctors hateful and violent? A woman walking into a PP clinic accosted, screamed at, spit on, hateful? Look to all sides when condemning hate and violence.
Yes. Spock, good people condemn all hate and all violence. It does seem far easier to find examples from one particular side....
Except for those that are murdered, because they don't matter, right? Well, you do have baby killers like Gosnell and that "doctor" in Indiana, who liked to keep their victims corpses as trophies for their macabre work. Of course, seeing the victims of such a despicable and inhumane act isn't something the pro-aborts want us to see because they think pre-born babies are less than human. Show the face of the victims and all their defenses for this barbarism goes up in smoke.
As always my problem with the liberals first amendment rights is their lsck of respect etc yowards anyone who disagrees with them. The pro life participants have a right to a peaceful demonstration. Why cant the activists who disagree organize their own peaceful protest at another time. No they prefer to be disruptive. As in charlotte, go ahead and unload, the who the liberals call racist, are the ones who had the permit to protest, but instead of showing the support of your views on different day with your permit, they chose to start trouble and as always its the white mans fault.
To end I am not a racist and both sides are idiots. And finally I am PRO LIFE
Maybe those reactions give you some empathy for the people who yell and get into the face of a woman walking into a PP clinic? Or violence against clinic employees? But Jesus thinks that's ok, right?
Problem with your statement "Spock" unfortunately is that it's very typically the abortion supporters who harass or even assault the peaceful, prayerful Pro-Life demonstrators at protests such as your Democrat Brian Sims who only fairly recently video-recorded himself harassingly and verbally threatening an older woman on a public sidewalk whilst she stood praying or perhaps Ms. Elizabeth Underwood who turned herself into police after perpetrating assault against a peaceful Pro-Life activist in Alabama. Now taking into account there are obviously mentally ill persons who coexist within all walks of life who react violently & even occasionally deadly with regard to any stimulus they mistakenly believe challenges their life views: If you look at Law Enforcement statistics re: this subject matter you bring forth, you shall find it is much more often the abortionists themselves and the abortion supporters who are arrested and convicted of harassment and assault as Pro-Lifers practice their Constitutional rights of assembly and speech. But you ought to know well the infringements against freedom of speech and especially discriminatory statement after referring to two women who were respectfully stating their perspectives on this topic merely days ago in your comments on this site - as you referred to them as "biddies" and their remarks as "bidiness" - Sexist, demeaning, and degrading commentary from you...… yet all well within your rights as an American Citizen to possess and to spew...…..just not a typical stance from one who purportedly professes to abhor such sexism.
That's the problem with liberals. If you don't agree with them, you are a bigot, a racist, a homophobe, and they will do anything and everything to shame you in public and threaten your livelihood. Conservatives just shake their heads at liberals and say "Bless their hearts".
Obviously the intention was to get under your skin. They succeeded. I know Catholics are notoriously hard to offend and never attempt to push their views upon anyone so I'm shocked to think that anyone would have thought to exercise their first amendment right at the same time as the thick skinned Catholics. Religion nor government has any right to dictate what a woman does with her body. Now keep nibbling the skin of Christ and sipping his blood every Sunday and relax.
[thumbup]
As is bereft of any logic or underlying reality - this "retort"" by "silvius0307 addresses nothing in the above writer's letter other than the typical insulting, derogatory, offensive, (the very thing radical leftists so supposedly loathe) and discriminatory (yet another offense they so proclaim to despise) rhetoric. Devoid of all reality, "Silvius0307" then concludes that religions have no "right" to impart any moral codes to their followers - which is, but of course, the very definition of what any mainstream religion does precisely (Christianity comprising the largest number of followers by far within the world with the Catholic sext growing exponentially particularly in the Continent of Africa). The ultimate goal of followers of Christ is to spread the word of the Gospel and Christ's ministry which Catholics were demonstrably engaging in last Sunday in their typical peaceful, prayer manner - what the woman described above was doing was instead demonstrating the cold-hearted loathing she holds for those who have the audacity to promote their faith, whilst simultaneously showing her ignorance of the history of the 19th Century "Suffrage" movement and her pioneers who risked veritable life and limb in their courage to advance the causes of women's rights. As for the latter very biased recommendation regarding the Holy Sacrament? Indeed I shall continue but of course in adherence though from this day forward holding you in my prayers as I do so.
Lol
Truthy tends to lash out as the moon gets fuller. Then he quiets down and spends time memorizing comments he doesn't like
Murder is against the law, except when so-called liberals or their politicians can profit off it, then they call it "abortion" and deny the humanity of the pre-born.
The problem with your logic is the use of the phrase "her body". The life inside her is separate from "her body", it is "their (the baby's) body", just as it is their life. Neither you or the mother have no right to murder an innocent human being!
The fetus is actually a parasite, living off of the mother's body via the umbilical cord
Dictionary Definition: An unborn vertebrate; a developing human; From the original Latin meaning "offspring". Mr. Spock's Definition: "Highly Illogical". But BTW Spock - you are indeed fortuitous that your OWN mother did not share YOUR definition.
Spock pretends to base his opinions in science, when it's really about his feelings.
Parasite. That really tells us a lot. It’s no wonder you think so little a woman ridding her body of such a thing. From conception, this parasite you refer to is actually a developing, unique human. Your perception is not real, it is delusional.
It is none of my business what a woman decides to "rid" herself of. But, the fetus needs nutritional support from mommy, and will not continue to grow without it. So, a crude term because I knew it had shock value for the easily shocked. A wise man minds his own business and realizes women do not need them to lecture and sermonize and judge. Leave it for your god to work out. You should too.
There was a day, when men and women were charged with murder when they intentionally took the life of another human. Like many good intentioned decisions, abortion at will, and through the third trimester, has moved light years past Hillary Clinton’s statement that abortion should be “Safe, legal, and rare.”
It is indeed rarer today than it was. Look at statistics, the rate has been going down for years. You cannot read beyond the hype. Interestingly enough, providing sex education a birth control to teenagers has assisted in the decline. But, you probably hate that too.
You so much prefer your own words in others mouths. That’s not a great trait to engender consensus and understanding. Kinda like that name-calling thing you do.
Abortion Statistics: 46 MILLION Abortions performed annually worldwide.
Daily Abortion Statistics: 126 THOUSAND PER DAY worldwide.
Are those the "rare" abortions you refer us to, my boy?
BTW, I would so genuinely appreciate your NOT referring to females as "biddies" any more on this site, as you did twice just a few days ago. Perhaps you ought to look up THAT definition as well.
Truthy, I am not your "boy." Birth control helps with this issue, and had my mother made a decision to "murder me in her womb, tearing my limbs apart with the rusty coat hanger", I guess I never would have known about it. You could then have prayed for my soul while I was in heaven playing with all the other embryo angels. Old biddy.
