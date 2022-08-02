This is in response to the July 27 Winchester Star article, "$2.8 million land purchase paves way for opening of 170 acres of battlefield." Yet more land and resources will be wasted and dedicated to the rightfully lost War of Rebellion and the Lost Cause in the name of rewriting history to misremember our shameful ancestors as heroes and patriots rather than the racist traitors they were.
Land that could be used for productive purposes will be locked up in perpetuity to remember the lost battles to maintain the states’ rights to continue the enslavement of Africans by our white, Christian ancestors.
Where are the monuments to the millions of lives of the enslaved who labored and died for the economy of their white Christian owners? Where are the monuments to the children sold off for cash out of their mother’s arms; to the women raped by their white Christian owners and his sons? Where are the statues to the men whipped into submission; to the free and forced labor of four million slaves over 200 years? Where are their monuments? Where is their history represented by foundations, real estate, statues and congratulatory stories in the local newspapers? They are forgotten because it is so embarrassing to be reminded of.
History is what we choose to remember, not what really happened. Preserving Civil War battlefields is a modern-day act of white Christian supremacy, privileging and misremembering the white racist soldier/warriors over the despicable reason they went to war or the victims of the slave system they fought and died for.
Steven Lowe is a resident of Washington, D.C.
