ROBERT ANDERSON
Mr. Bill Fuller wants The Winchester Star to use a “modicum of discretion” and put certain letters to the editor in a “bottom drawer” of the editorial page editor’s desk — just for a little while. “Until the dying is done,” he says. An interesting idea from a seemingly ordinary citizen of our fair city.
But the name “Bill Fuller” rang a bell with me so I did a Google search and discovered that Bill Fuller is the Chair of the Winchester and Frederick County Democrats. Well, well. This gives Mr. Fuller’s letter a slightly different wrinkle, doesn’t it? The chair of the local Democrat Party is openly advocating for the censorship of certain letters to our local newspaper that he doesn’t like. Hmmm ...
In this particular instance, Mr. Fuller didn’t like a letter written by Donovan Quimby about COVID-19. But we have been treated to other recent letters that have advanced “nonsensical theories blaming everything and everybody for whatever evil the author wants to champion.” That’s the very definition of Larry Yates’ monthly “dribble.” (Love the malaprop!) Poor, sad Kevin Kennedy didn’t wait “until the dying is done” to submit his latest “half-baked conspiracy theory” that denigrates the president. Greg Kujala got another “overwhelmingly painful” letter published recounting his latest mythical conversation with his little buddy Phineas that didn’t show any “respect for those suffering from the menace of this moment.” The “frightfully shocking, terrifying and revolting” ramblings of Donald Sears continue to be printed, including one on the day of Mr. Fuller’s request.
I think it’s great that all these letters are published. They are a window into the soul of the writer and give us a chance to challenge and refute differing views. That’s what Mr. Fuller could have done with Mr. Quimby’s letter. But instead he wants to silence views with which he doesn’t agree. By what authority? As a fair-minded member of our community or as Chair of the Democrats of Winchester and Frederick County?
I believe the editorial page editor has a pretty good sense of what should (and should not) be published every day on Page A4 of The Star. That’s their job. Mr. Fuller should appreciate that and encourage the free flow of ideas. Let Freedom (of thought) Ring and Let the Drivel Continue!
Robert Anderson is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.