ROBINA BOUFFAULT
Gun violence is again in the headlines.
In 1981, when President Reagan was shot, cries for more gun control became rampant, and more gun laws were put into place.
In 2011, in Arizona, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot and severely wounded in a mass shooting, which killed six people. More gun laws were put into place.
Today, in 2021, it is much more difficult to buy a gun than it was 40 years ago, with many thousands of gun laws currently on the books. Not that criminals worry too much about that, as they tend to ignore the law. Yet cries for more gun laws are becoming ever more strident.
Knives are also responsible for violent deaths. In the U.S., they are responsible for approximately 10% of violent deaths, while firearms account for around 76%.
In Europe, however, where guns are very strictly controlled, did you know that firearms are responsible for only 36% of homicides, while knives are involved in 43%? (source: United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime).
Drivers of vehicles have often deliberately targeted crowds in various parts of the world, slamming into pedestrians and killing many – does anyone think that passing laws banning vehicles is the answer?
If someone truly wants to kill another person, they will always find a way to do it, using whatever tools they can, or even their bare hands, if need be.
All homicides come under one title: “People violence.”
And until such time as the public recognizes that it is the root causes that need to be adequately addressed, not simply the tools used, there will be no true progress made.
Among the perpetrators, you will find many cases of mental illness, sometimes combined with drug use; or addicts under the influence of the increasingly powerful synthetic mind-altering opioids, including fentanyl, that can render an angry person aggressively irrational and capable of killing while completely delusional.
Yet over the last decades, as a nation we have steadily been closing down our mental facilities, while private charities struggle to cope with the overflow. Many of those people end up in our prisons, which are not equipped to handle them. Neither are our police forces – whose first obligation is to protect the innocent – while being faced with sometimes difficult split-second choices. Another exacerbating factor is the increase in drug trafficking through our porous borders, currently overwhelming our border security, while drugs continue to flow.
Why this is happening is a combination of factors. While founded as a Christian country, using the Ten Commandments as the basis for our entire legal system, the slow secularization of the younger generations has eroded our society’s “moral fabric,” which is being frayed by dysfunctional families, or one-parent families, single-mothers struggling to make ends meet, increasing drug use — without forgetting our country’s growing social media, which in my view has done far more harm than good — among other things.
There are in fact no easy solutions. But one thing I do know: undermining our Constitution to put more gun laws on the books will not change anything for the better, or curtail the violence. It will only exacerbate the increasing political and moral polarization that is already crippling our country.
Well bless your heart, didn’t you slip every cliché in the conservative handbook (with a special forward by Lauren Q Bobert, no doubt) into your “guns-n-God” screed. And many of those gun laws you noted have since expired, because they weren't permanent- like death is when you got shot in a mass casualty shooting event....like kids do at school's (VA Tech snd Columbine and Sandy Hook, etc....). Also concerts and nightclubs and malls all over this country over and over and over again, day after day, month after month, year after year. Most of us see it, get it, and aren’t impressed in the slightest with the red herring arguments that knives and cars are just like guns, and we are ready for action from our elected representatives on the issue.
