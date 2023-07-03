The federal student loan program is intended to provide financial aid to students who otherwise could not afford to attend an institution. It is effectively a taxpayer funded loan, based on the expectation the student will complete the program and become a skilled, self-supporting worker in society.
Federal student loans are funded by tax dollars paid by U.S. citizens. Congress appropriates the funds as part of the budget, which are then transferred to the Department of Education to make loans.
For federal student loans the interest is usually lower than private loans since it just covers the costs of servicing the loan. The government does not receive profits from student loans. So the proposal by some student borrowers that the government should make zero interest loans is not possible, under this program.
Most federal student loans do not require a co-signer, only the student (borrower) signs the promissory note. In signing this, the student is agreeing to repay the loan even if they don’t complete the program of study, can’t get a job after completing the program, or didn’t like the education they received.
If a student ultimately doesn’t pay back the loan, then essentially Congress (on behalf of the taxpayer) has wasted taxpayer money. When there is no return on this type of loan, it erodes the desire to continue or expand the loan program.
Without getting into the high cost of some educational programs, I’d like to focus on the process of a student deciding to take a federal student loan.
Most students seeking loans are young, typically teenagers with very little or no financial experience; certainly no experience with taking on a large debt.
It is my opinion, before a loan is offered, a statement from the institution stating what the estimated total cost (including room and board, etc.) is likely to be to complete specific program should be provided to the loan officer and student. Secondly, the Department of Labor should provide (1) a statement of what the average annual salary is for individuals completing studies in the specific program being considered, and (2) what the employment outlook is for individuals with that training in the next 4-10 years. A loan officer should use this information to either recommend or not recommend a student accept the loan.
Finally, the student should sign a statement indicating they have been advised of the expected total debt that will be accumulated and estimated monthly repayment amount and period of repayment. The statement should include the projected annual salary for the occupation, employment outlook and the loan officer’s recommendation. Student borrowers need to make informed decisions about borrowing funds.
In reality I do not feel federal student loans should be awarded when the demand for the specified educational program makes the probability for employment low or unlikely and/or the salary for the occupation is insufficient to repay the loan. Awarding a loan knowing it will end in default is a flawed decision and unfair to the taxpayer and student.
George Thomas is a resident of Lake Frederick.
