Sadly, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors (BOS) is at it again: taking pointless actions that do nothing to improve life here in Frederick County. The BOS is wasting our time and tax dollars. The BOS recently spoke of a possible resolution that would differentiate Frederick County from the State of Virginia – as a “constitutional sanctuary” county. A cited cause for the “constitutional sanctuary” is what the BOS characterized as overly restrictive state actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sanctuary city or county is a term without legal definition but generally means a locality that limits cooperation with specific state or federal activities. A “constitutional sanctuary” county is a broad characterization undefined in its relationship to the Virginia state constitution and/or the United States Constitution.
Actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistent with scientific, public health, and medical guidelines as identified by the World Health Organization, and national, state, and county health and medical authorities. Despite BOS rhetoric, these public health and medical authorities are not “tyrants out of Richmond.”
Actions to prevent, reduce, treat, and fight the spread and infection of COVID-19 have involved individual/household level measures, societal-level measures, and travel measures, the development and use of antivirals and other pharmaceuticals, hospitalization, and, now, happily vaccines.
There has been economic disruption — not surprising with approximately 597,000 pandemic-related deaths nationwide, approximately 11,300 deaths in Virginia, and over 400 deaths of Frederick County/Lord Fairfax Health District citizens. The BOS did not address federal and state legislation to aid individuals and businesses, nor did the BOS proactively address actions to ensure Frederick County receives and benefits from that economic aid.
The BOS comments are incendiary, a political response to the cited small-business constituency within the county (re: Small Business Freedom Alliance), and without merit, as was the comment at the June 9, 2021 BOS board meeting that the BOS wants “to protect us from unchecked government overreach at any time for seemingly any reason.”
Rather than engaging in pointless political posturing and turning BOS meetings into Republican Committee planning sessions, the BOS needs to address the many practical issues facing all residents of Frederick County. I hope the BOS will do so soon.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(8) comments
Excellent points Ms.Giovannoni
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The elected BoSs don't answer to the Federal Gov or the WHO, NIH, or the state or any other of the so-called experts in the medical profession. That's not political, it's the way it's supposed to be. They answer to the residents of the county. If you, as a resident, want to answer to an overseer, move to New York, or say, Fairfax Co.
[thumbup][thumbup]
I think it's good that public officials are seeking to eliminate spending money on programs that only benefit illegal aliens and directing those funds for the proper educational needs of legal citizens. Illegal aliens deserve nothing from us taxpayers except a one way ticket to outside our borders where they belong.
I would prefer to hold back federal funds(medicare, social security, military pensions etc etc ) to the terrorist that infiltrated the Capitol all in an attempted coup to install their dictator tRump. What's your feeling on that chup and while you are at it what about tRump's Big Lie on election fraud? Do you think tRump will be "reinstate" in August? Inquiring minds want to know.
Take away those same things from the BLM "protestors" and I'll go along with it.
It's a deal. Not many BLM members getting medicare, social security or military pensions ... the peaceful BLM protestors were young inspiring people
Wow... You really just lost contact with reality, huh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.