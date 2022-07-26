It’s easy to be pro-life in the abstract. Who isn’t? But now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we are coming face to face with the real-life consequences of that decision. And those who routinely tout their “pro-life” positions need to get specific about just what “pro-life” really means.
In The Star’s story of July 5 on the response by local elected officials and party leaders to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, Congressman Cline is quoted as having said that “Life begins at conception . . .” So, one immediate question for the Congressman is how he defines “conception” — is it at fertilization, or at implantation? Does the Congressman know the difference?
If he believes that life begins at fertilization, then he must logically oppose all forms of birth control other than condoms, as the pill and IUDs all work by preventing implantation. Is this the case? Does the congressman believe that women should be denied access to the most effective means of contraception — pills and IUDs? Yes or no?
We can be fairly certain that the Trump party will try to enact a nationwide ban on abortion. Does the congressman favor such a measure? Does the congressman favor any exceptions? If so, which ones? Does he mean that from conception, however defined, the embryo is fully human, with all appertaining rights, or only “latently” human? If abortion is banned, is only the provider committing a crime, or also the woman who seeks an abortion? Must hospitals report miscarriages for investigation as possible crimes? These are only a few of the questions that arise.
The immediate issues with respect to reproductive rights, of course, will be addressed at the state level. No nationwide ban will pass the Senate in the near future, and would face a certain presidential veto if, by some chance, it did. We do, however, need to keep in mind his party’s position — that the regulation of women’s reproductive rights is the business of the government rather than of women themselves.
All this, of course, is being brought to us by people who claim to want the government out of our lives. What is taking place, instead, is the greatest imaginable intrusion of government into the most private aspects of our lives. And if such people manage to take full control of the national government, well, welcome to Gilead. Is this what Congressman Cline would like to see? His constituents would like to know.
Dorothy Lowe, Winchester
Vicki Meyers-Wallen, Frederick County
Roxanne Rogers, Winchester,
Kathryn Uphaus, Frederick County
