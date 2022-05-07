In all the brouhaha concerning the Frederick County Public Schools budget, I am astounded that these questions were not posed, let alone discussed:
• Is FCPS doing a good job?
• Do our graduates do well in college, vocational schools, and/or the workplace?
Everyone with a loved one in FCPS deserves answers to these questions.
Instead, we concentrate on the documentation associated with the FCPS budget. This brings up a new set of questions:
• What type of documentation has FCPS submitted to the BOS in the past?
• Is FCPS providing less detailed documentation?
• Is the BOS requiring more detailed documentation?
We are told that other school systems provide more detail but "the devil is in the details."
• What percentage of school systems provide more detail?
• How much more?
• Who decides what is enough?
Assume that FCPS submitted a line-item budget. Education has changed greatly in the last 10 years, indeed it has developed its own vocabulary.
• Does the BOS have the time and relevant experience to intelligently review such a budget?
Assume they do.
• Will the BOS undertake the review attempting to find areas of waste in the budget or will they look for insignificant items and use these as an excuse to cut the budget.
We also hear a lot about "critical race theory." Loudoun County is the epicenter of "critical race theory" in secondary school education or so we are told. Yet my granddaughter, who recently graduated from a Loudoun County high school with a GPA above 4, denies that it was ever discussed. If we are to accept that "critical race theory" is a problem in FCPS, we need specifics and we would all welcome hearing about them.
These are just a few of the questions that surround the FCPS budget. The only ones that our citizens should be concerned with are those in the first paragraph.
All the others should have been answered by FCPS and the BOS. The fact that they were not indicates that we need better people.
Jeff Slonaker is a resident of Frederick County.
