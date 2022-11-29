Five killed and 17 injured in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting.
Yes, but that was thousands of miles from here. And at a nightclub. I don't frequent nightclubs. No need to worry.
Seven killed (including shooter) and four injured in a Walmart in Chesapeake.
Hmmm ... That's getting closer, only a couple of hundred miles from here. And I do sometimes shop at Walmart. Do I need to start looking over my shoulder every time I do? And what about other stores? And is that guy openly carrying a weapon a “good guy with a gun” or a “bad guy with a gun?” It's hard to tell, since they tend to look alike.
Much closer to home, in Gore, a man was killed a few months ago as the result of an argument that escalated into deadly violence. The alleged killer had already been convicted of reckless handling of a firearm after he shot at his house following an argument with his parents, who were inside. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which was suspended.
Could that prior conviction have been a tip-off that maybe — just maybe — he should not have had access to firearms? And should I worry that people with firearms violations still have easy access to firearms? Or am I just being silly?
So, anyway, it's time for more thoughts and prayers for victims and their families since, in the U.S. (unlike other civilized countries), there's absolutely nothing more we can do about the continuing, if not increasing, death and carnage. We are truly exceptional.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
