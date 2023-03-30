“My words fly up, my thoughts remain below. Words without thoughts never to heaven go.” — (Hamlet, Act III, Scene III)
So here we are, yet again, with another school shooting with multiple casualties. I don’t doubt the sincerity of the prayers — at least most of them — presumably for healing and comfort. I do, though, wonder about the thoughts that accompany them. Are they focused on appearances and self-justification, or do they possibly address how we, as a society, might put an end to these senseless atrocities and make our schools — public and private — a safe place once again for our children?
According to the CDC, gun violence is now the leading cause of death of children. The number of school shootings continues to rise. Is the answer to turn schools into effective fortresses/prisons with barred and constantly guarded entries, exercise yards — excuse me, playgrounds — surrounded with cinder block walls topped with razor wire, teachers and staff in Kevlar vests? And this at an unfathomable financial cost, to say nothing of the emotional toll, especially on children? Just so that some members of our society can have unfettered, unregulated access to near military-grade, high-powered weaponry that can render shooting victims literally unidentifiable? Or do we start to regain our senses about the role of guns in society and enact some meaningful restrictions?
Members of one of our two great political parties sport AR-15 lapel pins and propose a resolution making the AR-15, which to date has a record of nothing but mass murder and mayhem, our “national gun.” Really? Have we sunk so low?
Surely, right-minded people can combine prayers with sober, realistic thinking about the meaningful steps we might take to address the problem. At least, I’d like to think so.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
