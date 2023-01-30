I am writing in response to the Open Forums written the week of Jan. 16 that responded to my Jan. 13 Open Forum, "Why were well-known drugs suppressed during pandemic?"
There were questions asked and links provided to give readers more detailed background history on ivermectin. Also, a link to inform the public of what individuals and other countries are saying about how ivermectin is helping them fight off and recover from COVID-19, a respiratory virus with animal reservoirs.
Ivermectin, a cheap generic drug, has a war waged on it by very powerful resources with a lot of money.
Again, for the FDA to have an emergency authorization vaccine, there must be no adequate, approved and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition. Is this the reason for the war against ivermectin?
Watch Dr. Daniel Stock's presentation, a functional family medicine physician at Noblesville, Indiana. He gives Mt. Vernon, Indiana Community School Board a lesson on viruses, as well as the advice they rely upon from the State Board of Health and the CDC. Dr. Stock states that his treatment of COVID-19 patients with high doses of vitamin D, ivermectin and zinc have come nowhere near a hospital (bitchute.com/video/Uvo0ZclKxMMa/).
For the 2019-2020 flu season, there were approximately 30 million-plus cases. But for 2020-2021, there were only approximately 2,000 flu like illness cases. Was the flu improperly labeled as COVID-19 in 2020-2021?
Why have we never heard about how other places like South Africa, India, Argentina, Peru and Tokyo, Japan were having success with ivermectin in fighting COVID-19 from the mainstream media with their multi-million dollar paid show hosts?
Why have we never heard about the miracle in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India that COVID cases dropped 97.1% because of the use of ivermectin, a region with about the same amount of population as the United States?
Why have we never heard about Mexico City when it hit an all-time COVID high, and they finally came up with a ivermectin based multi-drug approach that literally cleared out their hospitals?
If the public is relying on mainstream media with those multi-million dollar paid hosts, do you really think you are getting the real truth? Same goes for search engines. Individuals need to research search engines and determine which ones are getting paid by huge sponsors to have tailored results. Check for yourselves, try Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo and see how each of the results differ for the first couple of pages.
My third link listed on Jan. 13 contained a short documentary on ivermectin from The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance: covid19criticalcare.com/documentary-seeks-truth-on-ivm/
Last question: Why are we seeing an abnormal spike with all caused deaths within 18-49 year olds? Are these individuals vaccinated or not?
To close, watch “Died Suddenly” at rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html to become more informed.
