LEROY DONALD
The trick to summing up the 10th Democratic presidential debate is finding the right words to describe it. Indeed, this debate revealed extremes and hostilities never before witnessed by most debate followers. In my opinion the debaters and the moderators all missed the mark on what should have been a civil exchange of political ideas meant to influence voter choice.
Post-debate analysis from most who witnessed the event agree that the moderators failed to moderate and the debaters failed to deliberate. As the debaters engaged in cross talk, hand jesters, and deliberate failures to yield their time, the CBS moderators allowed it to continue throughout the debate. It all seemed like more of an embarrassing free-for-all than a controlled debate.
It was nothing one would expect from seven adults vying for a chance to become president of the United States or from five moderators handpicked by CBS. The tone and antics of the event were more like a Jerry Springer show than a presidential debate.
Adding to the embarrassment created by the mean-spirited tone of the debate was the collective message born of these seven presidential hopefuls, which should have shocked all proud and patriotic Americans who understand our country’s constitution and what it stands for. Reasonable standards for spending and constitutional principles during presidential debates seem to get second billing when they should control the discussions.
For example, the political platforms of all seven contenders call for insane increases in federal spending. Tens of trillions of dollars for promises made by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would only get them started. Their rants for free health care, free college tuition for all, trillions for the Green New Deal and trillions more for climate change are standard fare for their platforms. Those taxpayer outlays would require more money than our country could generate with tax rates at 100 percent.
But the insanity continues with presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg and his net worth of about $62 billion. He openly admits that he plans to use those billions as necessary to defeat president Trump. His money created a political advantage in Virginia this past November that earned Democrats the statehouse. Maybe that long-awaited question for voters in America will finally be answered, i.e., can a presidential election in America be bought, and if the answer is yes, God help us!
Moreover, the election of Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and according to remarks he made recently, a defender of Cuban communist Fidel Castro, may answer another question for Americans, i.e., would the election of Sanders initiate an era of socialism in America, and if the answer is yes, God help us!
The 10th presidential debate was a prime example of the careless and insane political rhetoric that exists among these so called future leaders. Don’t allow this kind of leadership to end the freedom that defines America.
