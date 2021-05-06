"Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love."
— Stevie Wonder
With God’s infinite power and wisdom surely his best creation in the universe is our divine mother. As so eloquently scribed by Rudyard Kipling: "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."
When a child is born, it is the mother who is cognizant of the child's emotions and requirements and is relentless in fulfilling all their needs. Being our first teacher, our benevolent angel teaches us right from wrong, implements and reinforces a strong value system and a good work ethic, and through her kindness and love, we vicariously learn to love.
Angelic mothers have a cornucopia of God-given qualities such as unconditional love, patience, forgiveness, kindness, simplicity, perseverance, mercy, sympathy, loyalty, consoles us in sorrow, and is an inspiration to her children.
Whether it is our real mother, or sister, aunt, adoptive parent...our angelic mother will be devoted and dedicated to the family. From our earliest recollection she nurtures us, tends to our cuts and abrasions, and wipes our tears away. Mom often has a full-time job outside the home, and also does housework, cleaning, cooking, assisting her children with homework, and transporting/ attending sporting and academic functions. She is a microcosm of all God's work conspicuously displayed throughout the universe.
During a tumultuous storm at sea, our intrepid, tenacious and impervious queen will keep our ship afloat. With our divine mom's love, steadfast protection, and support of her children, all detrimental waves and powerful winds will subside. With the sunlight that emanates from her smile and encouragement, any ominous weather dissipates, and despair transforms to feelings of security, safety and love.
Heed: Anyone can love you when the sun is shining. In the storm is where you learn who truly cares about you.
As the song reverberates, "every rose has its thorn," we will encounter excruciating and vehement situations. Enter the quintessential role model, our angelic mother, who will keep our dreams alive. No matter what she will stand behind and protect her child in all the circumstances, and walk beside us (encouraging and teaching) in the worst and best situations.
Let us always appreciate our divine mother's hopeless devotion, dedication and inspiration and never overlook her good heart.
As John Reyes so poignantly writes, "Life is give and take. Give thanks and take nothing for granted. Being happy doesn't mean you have it all, it means you appreciate it all."
We love you, mother.
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Thank you, Doug. As a mother of 5 and grandmother of 7, at 72, I have found that the job is never over. The good news is: It’s a job I love.
