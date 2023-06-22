With his latest arrest, Miles Adkins, School Board member representing the Shawnee District, has once again proven that he does not belong in a position of influence of our schools or our children.
Admittedly, I am one who never wanted to see him as my representative on the board in the first place. My reasons then were largely political at the time. “Political?” Yes, that is a word that shouldn’t be associated with the School Board, and in a campaign statement, I recall Mr. Adkins saying, “politics has no place in our schools.” Well, that was one of very few things I agreed with him about.
So, imagine my reaction when I received Mr. Adkins’ campaign mailer in 2021, listing his “qualifications” for School Board as him being an “NRA pistol instructor” and that he was “pro-life.”
What did his status as an NRA member have to do with our school system, our children, our teachers? Nothing.
What did his stance on abortion have to do with the position? Nothing.
These statements were nothing more than thinly veiled political statements to let voters know what party he backs, while claiming politics didn’t belong in schools. That was enough of a red flag that this man should never have been elected in the first place.
Sadly, this was just the tip of the iceberg.
Politics aside, we have since learned of instance after instance of what can best be described as poor judgment and at worst an utter disregard for law and order and public safety that is non-controversial regardless of one’s politics.
For my purpose here, I will leave out the politically charged issue of Mr. Adkins' attendance in D.C. on Jan. 6, and focus on the values all residents of Frederick County can get in line with.
In a quote from this paper regarding a conviction in Florida in 2014 for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage involved, Adkins said he, “Had made some personal changes since then.” Clearly, that is bull.
In less than two years as our duly elected School Board representative, Mr. Adkins has been arrested for public drunkenness, and he apparently learned so much from that lesson that less than a year later, he has now been charged with a DUI while driving home at 1:30 a.m. from Loudoun County. Clearly, he does not get it.
As parents, a point of agreement for us all is that one does not drive while intoxicated. Educators lose their jobs for this transgression! Coaches lose their jobs for this transgression! It is a critical point that schools and parents stress to our children and a point that Miles Adkins has undermined by his actions. He deserves to lose his job for this transgression!
Enough is enough! Mr. Adkins is a poor example for our schools and our children! There is no fourth chance here. It is time to go!
Kevin Johnson is a resident of Stephens City.
