Wendell and I were the closest and best of friends. He was a remarkable man, so humble, kind, caring, and loyal.
When I was elected to the state Senate, he was the first person I hired as Director of Constituent Services. From 1991-96, he did an unbelievable job in that position just as he did in every position he held in his lifetime. Thousands of citizens of the Northern Shenandoah Valley were helped by his amazing support.
Wendell was a great family man. He and his wife Anita were not only great parents, but they were also role models to so many others for living a Christian life.
I truly believe that in my lifetime Wendell Dick was the most popular citizen in Frederick County and, of course, he was Mr. James Wood. He loved the Colonels and never missed an athletic event. It is very fitting and deserved that the Athletic Hall of Fame at James Wood is named the P. Wendell Dick Hall of Fame. When Wendell and I were together at functions, it was amazing just how many of his former students would greet him with a great big hug. He was beloved by so many.
Wendell was not only a great educator, he was a terrific coach and athlete. He earned 14 varsity letters at James Wood in football, basketball, baseball, and track.
We shared so many great moments together celebrating the naming of the Jim Casey Gym at Millbrook High School, the naming of the James Wood Football Field for Walter Barr, the naming of the James Wood Football Stadium for Jerry Kelican, and also election night victories.
There is no possible way to replace Wendell Dick. His passing will leave a great big hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Jesus had more than 12 disciples, and for sure Wendell Dick was one of them.
Russ Potts is a Winchester resident and a former state senator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.