WOLFGANG WINZER
Having never submitted any “open letters” in a newspaper, my concerns about the future of our country and the “conservative” political movement motivated me to write this letter.
In Wednesday’s Star, Rachel Hamman wrote that President Trump earned the right to be reelected. Although I really appreciate her point of view, I would like to offer a slightly different take on the subject.
As President Trump fancies himself a great manager, let’s see how he would fare in a traditional, goal-oriented performance review.
During his campaign in 2016, I took some notes about his main objectives — here is what he promised and my personal opinion on his level of accomplishment
1) Reform Obamacare — Total failure
2) Reduce National Debt — Total failure
3) Massive program to improve Infrastructure (roads, airports, etc) — Total failure
4) Major Tax Reform (“post card sized” return form) — Needs improvement (some progress but too little)
5) Reform Trade agreements/fight China — Partially accomplished (NAFTA renegotiated and “Trade War” with China in progress)
6) Appoint Supreme Court justices — Accomplished
7) End wars in Middle East — Partially accomplished
8) Reach across the aisle to find “common ground” — Failed miserably
On top of that, there are no visible initiatives towards future oriented technologies (e.g. hydrogen, solar, wind, etc.) that might make the U.S. a “manufacturing powerhouse” again.
In conclusion — 4 out of 8 objectives missed entirely and mixed results on the other 4 my conclusion (in Trump style):
Mr. President — you are fired!
P.S.: And yes, you will blame most shortcomings on the “Opposition” (Democratic Party) — those excuses would just be more reason to get you fired in the corporate world.
(8) comments
But Biden and the Democrats have failed on all 8!
everything bad happening in America today is Joe Biden’s fault, and I alone can fix it....keep trying it's cute.
Thank you, Mr. Winzer, for your perspectives based on your obvious business knowledge. I would ask you to consider the following. What if this business of ours, owned solely by the American people, asked you to come on board as it's CEO, or President as in this case. Before you signed on, you gave your list of things you wanted to accomplish, knowing full-well that this particular company had people in positions beneath you that you couldn't fire despite their incompetence and disdain for their own company. So, you quickly find that Aunt Nancy, Uncle Chuck, and little cousin AOC don't share your beliefs about you or your company. In fact, the only thing they get done themselves is try to get you fired. And worse, they have other people scattered all throughout your distribution network, lets just call them Judges, who would always interpret your orders as per the relatives wishes. So we know, Mr. Winzer, that your ambitious plans for your "charge" would be filtered by others with secure jobs. Perhaps then, to keep your job, you might go in other directions, possibly even doing many other things that in their own way were equally great. Things that you didn't mention in your letter. The owners might see that you work tirelessly, and may forget some of your initial promises because they have know Uncle Chuck and Aunt Nancy for a long time. At the same time, because you are trying so hard, they have the right to keep you on, because they know that you are the only thing standing between their company, and the corporate slicers and dicers who are anxious to cut you up and sell you off. Oh, and you are already wealthy and you don't do the job for money. In fact, it is a thankless job that many wouldn't want. So, Mr. Winzer, you would have the owners fire Mr. Trump and replace him. Okay. I hope you have scrutinized your other choices as well as you have the current CEO.
Spot on sir![thumbup]
Exactly, Dimocrat resistance has blocked the President for 2 years with the silly Russian concern that turned out to be nothing. The main stream press has failed the American people by attacking every presidential initiative and refusing to report positive results (96% of reporting include negative attacks or snide comments on the President). Weak Republican senators and congressmen have fled before the negative onslaught but the President fights on against the corruption of the Left. He is fighting for the middle class of America. Without this middle class we will become another Venezuela, a nation of the rich and the poor. And who is funding the Dimocrats? The rich of course, they like poor people.
Wow, your mind seems to be full of little hamsters scurrying around today. But, what if the CEO was a narcissistic sociopath who felt he knew better in all fields than people who had studied something all of their lives, even though he displayed no intellect at all? What if he advanced his own interests ahead of the company's? What if the CEO hired people who also wanted to undermine everything this company stood for? What if the CEO spent a large part of his day rage tweeting and watching tv? And what if this CEO was a "free chicken" to a company that had always sought to destroy this company, and the CEO enabled it? I doubt the shareholders would approve
PREACH!!!👏🏼
I see you must be young enough to have missed Trump's business history, "Doctor" Redmon, so I'll sum it up. 6 multi-million dollar bankruptcies, hundreds of lawsuits over unpaid construction and contractor bills, at least 5 defunct, failed business ventures (Trump steaks, etc), a failed casino *in Atlantic City*... Is this the CEO you want for America?
