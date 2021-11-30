The proposal for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley to sell off land for a housing development is puzzling. The museum is zoned as an educational institution, so one must assume the mission is educational programming.
As part of its 10-year development vision, the museum rebranded itself as a culture park. However, in a recent article, the museum director stated the reason for selling the land is to increase the museum's assets, in effect, getting into the business of real estate development. No mention was made for the use of this money to better support new or existing programs. No mention was made of financial need to justify sacrificing the exceptional woodland space and animal habitat in the heart of the city. In fact, if you've been a longtime museum member, you've noticed revenue stream increases through significant admission price increases, the dropping of programs, and charging members for activities that previously were free as a member benefit.
The museum campus of farmland with a mix of open space, woodlands, and panoramic views are an exceptional natural asset to the city and should be preserved for the community. The total space contributes significantly to the city's beauty and environmental quality. As the area grows, there will be even greater need to preserve woodlands, which are important for good air quality and reduction of greenhouse gases. I would hope the city and museum would be partners in the stewardship of this important environmental and quality of life zone rather than destruction of it. Sacrificing this land to a housing development is misguided as is the tone of dismissiveness to those who raise legitimate issues of negative environmental impact.
Paulette Jennis is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.