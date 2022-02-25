HAYDEN MATTHEWS
The Glass Glen Burnie Foundation and its subsidiary, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, have taken steps to sell off 20 acres of their property for the building of 74 new single-family homes which is currently zoned Civic/Industrial or Park. In a classic “Ready, Fire, Aim” maneuver to accommodate this move, the City of Winchester seems eager to change the designation of this parcel to Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill.
While the City of Winchester is clearly supporting this action, I see the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, which is based in Oklahoma, as the primary mover in these events. The GGBF seems to have forsaken its commitment to follow the long term wishes of its benefactor and founder, Julian Glass, to use the Glen Burnie House and Gardens and the property for the public good in Winchester and has taken the low road to near term financial gain. Somewhere along the line, the GGBF seems to have forgotten the MSV is in Virginia, not Oklahoma, and that the MSV’s mission is “to preserve and enrich the cultural life and heritage of the Valley,” not to sell off GGBF property for financial gain of the foundation at large.
While the MSV’s exhibits, programs, and most recently The Trails at the MSV are entirely consistent with the stated mission and are a real boon to the local community, the sale of the 20-acre parcel for development seems to fly in the face of this mission.
A 1996 historical and archaeological assessment of the MSV property by doctors Geier and Hofstra that was commissioned by the foundation clearly identifies the unique historic value of the property — ties to the Wood, Glass and Washington families; Civil War battles and encampments between 1862-1864; and farming history. The study cites significant archaeological findings and recommends that the property be used to interpret these historical threads and “as a resource that could be developed relatively easily and inexpensively for visitor access as an interpreted walking tour [of the Civil War battles of First and Second Winchester].”
So, I have two requests. First, for the City of Winchester to drop the reclassification of the 20-acre parcel and allow it to remain designated as Civic/Industrial or Park. Second, for the foundation to honor the wishes of Julian Glass and forgo near term financial gain in favor of preserving, protecting, and interpreting the extraordinary history that has taken place in these lovely fields, hills and woods.
The Trails at the MSV are wonderful but they could be so much more. They could tell so many more stories and bring to life the men and women who have lived on and walked over this land for the past 15,000 years.
The foundation should realize that their commitment is to Virginia and the local Winchester community, not Oklahoma.
Likewise, the City of Winchester ought to act in a way that preserves local green space and history while supporting, not undercutting, the MSV’s mission.
Hayden Matthews is a resident of Winchester.
