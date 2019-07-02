J.E. WILLIAMS
CHECK IT OUT Republican Special Counsel Robert Mueller this spring ended his investigation into a foreign attack on our 2016 presidential election. He provided evidence of three basic findings.
First, the Russian government conducted a pervasive and comprehensive assault on every facet of the presidential election process with a focus to elect Donald Trump president and to defeat Hillary Clinton.
The battle was orchestrated by the powerful Russian intelligence agency called the GRU. Their tactics included co-opting social media, campaign rallies, compromised individuals, American and foreign banks, and government election systems.
Second, the Report reveals in full detail many interactions among the Trump campaign and the Russian government operatives to get Trump elected.
Third, the Mueller report identifies multiple attempts by Donald Trump to hide the above findings by deliberately interfering with the investigation. That interference is an obstruction of justice classified as an impeachable offense violating black-letter law and the US Constitution.
Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry relating to obstruction of justice by the president. Because a siting president cannot be charged with a crime, the Constitution provides impeachment as a means to hold him accountable.
Impeachment is simply a charge or an indictment. After only the House can begin impeachment proceedings with a majority vote, the articles then move to the Senate where all 100 Senators serve as the jurors in a trial and with a two-thirds guilty vote of the charges in the Senate, the president is removed from office.
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about the definition of sex with Monica Lewinsky [“I did not have sex with that woman.”...”It all depend on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.”] and obstruction of justice. The Senate failed to garner the necessary two-thirds votes for a guilty verdict on either charge and Clinton remained in office.
Donald Trump said he could go out and shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it. Until Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in Congress begin impeachment proceedings against the president for breaking the law, they agree with him. No one is above the law. Begin the impeachment proceedings now.
The Mueller Report is available for checkout at The Handley Library. www.handleyregional.org
J.E. Williams is a resident of Frederick County
(5) comments
I have found it very odd, from the get-go, that anyone would ever truly believe that Russia actually preferred candidate Trump, aka “America first,” to candidate Clinton; Ms. “whatever?!?” That, in and of itself, is ludicrous. But the narrative chosen by the real perpetrators, that now President Trump was colluding with those Russians, was done by design to dupe the dupes. Despite all the posturing and masquerade, Americans know how all of this time-wasting mess was created, and real light will soon be shone on the real conspirators.
I agree.
Stay in denial, we saw it going on in plain sight. They preferred the asset in chief for obvious reasons....he's compromised and he's stupid. So is his cult, apparently. I guess you don't want us to try and prevent it in the future either. Just bring up Hilry.
Success really bothers you, doesn't it? Better Trump than the socialist idiots who want open borders and free stuff for illegal aliens invading our country, which you OBVIOUSLY prefer. Have a nice day, traitor.
I don't see much success; maybe if I owned stocks I would. And I don't call working three jobs, part time with no benefits a success. Nor do I see all democrats being socialists, wanting open borders and free stuff for immigrants seeking asylum. You have an odd definition of traitor. I don't play huggy feely with every murdering dictator there is on this planet, while stomping all over the constitution you pretend to be so fond of. I was brought up a certain way in a conservative patriotic Goldwater household, and am concerned about what is happening. You think what is happening is just fine and dandy. You like him because now you and your hate and bitterness is allowed to come out of the closet. You have a really fabulous day, baaaaa
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.