Tuesday’s column by nationally-syndicated writer Diane Dimond, published in The Winchester Star, was the worst example of some normally bad syndicated writers. Her premise was that major social media curtailing Donald Trump’s accounts along with suspending the accounts of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Greene, a QAnon darling, was the first salvo in destroying First Amendment speech for us all. By muzzling them, Ms. Dimond claims, we’re all next. Our First Amendment right to free speech forever gone.
Common sense should assure you that realistic and true speech in America will always exist. What about Trump and Greene? From the moment in November when it was clear to every intelligent person that Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the presidential election, Trump started tweeting to his 89 million followers that the election was stolen from him. Even as sixty-plus court cases proved (some before Trump-nominated judges including the Supreme Court with three Trump-nominated justices), the election was one of the most secure and accurate in history. Even Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr, corrupt as he was, stated the election was fair as did Trump’s Election Security Director. He was fired for speaking the truth about the fair election.
None of this truth and reality fazed President Trump, who reportedly fundraised on his tweets to the tune of $200 million-plus! Where all this turned horribly wrong when he started imploring his followers to come to D.C on January 6th to stop the congressional electoral vote count by any means necessary. He, Giuliani, Don Jr., Marjorie Greene and others whipped the large crowd at the rally into a frenzy with talk of “fight,” “combat,” etc. That was enough to set the mob into motion with a result we all saw on the evening news. A police officer killed when bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher, sixty other law officers hurt, with one losing an eye from his injuries, our Capitol invaded and desecrated. Four others died. A classic argument against unlimited free speech is “You can’t yell FIRE in a crowded theater.” Ask the family of the slain policeman or the others who were hurt simply doing their jobs if Trump should be muzzled from doing what he did on Jan. 6 again, if Rep. Greene should have summoned the rioters back to D.C. for the inaugural. Free speech isn’t there to extol harming or killing others. I’m sure the Founding Fathers never envisioned being able to communicate with 89 million countrymen when they considered the First Amendment. Hopefully, the muzzling of Trump and Greene is the beginning, not of censorship, but of a limitation of dangerous hate speech in America. It’s more than about time!
David Shore is a resident of Winchester.
"Followers of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, have spent weeks anticipating that Wednesday would be the “Great Awakening” — a day, long foretold in QAnon prophecy, when top Democrats would be arrested for running a global sx trafficking ring and President Trump would seize a second term in office.
But as President Biden took office and Mr. Trump landed in Florida, with no mass arrests in sight, some believers struggled to harmonize the falsehoods with the inauguration on their TVs.
Some QAnon believers tried to rejigger their theories to accommodate a transfer of power to Mr. Biden. Several large QAnon groups discussed on Wednesday the possibility that they had been wrong about Mr. Biden, and that the incoming president was actually part of Mr. Trump’s effort to take down the global cabal.
“The more I think about it, I do think it’s very possible that Biden will be the one who pulls the trig,” one account wrote in a QAnon channel on the messaging app Telegram.
Others expressed anger with QAnon influencers who had told believers to expect a dramatic culmination on Inauguration Day.
“A lot of YouTube journalists have just lost one hel of a lot of credibility,” wrote a commenter in one QAnon chat room.
Still others attempted to shift the goal posts, and simply told their fellow “anons” to hang on and wait for future, unspecified developments.
“Don’t worry about what happens at 12 p.m.,” wrote one QAnon influencer. “Watch what happens after that.”
And some appeared to realize that they’d been duped.
“It’s over,” one QAnon chat room participant wrote, just after Mr. Biden’s swearing-in.
“Wake up,” another wrote. “We’ve been had.”
Followers hoping for guidance from “Q,” the pseudonymous message board user whose posts power the movement, were bound to be disappointed. The account has been silent for weeks, and had not posted Wednesday.
Ron Watkins, a major QAnon booster whom some have suspected of being “Q” himself, posted a note of resignation on his Telegram channel on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have a new president sworn in and it is our responsibility as citizens to respect the Constitution,” he wrote. “As we enter into the next administration please remember all the friends and happy memories we made together over the past few years.”
Democrats have been inciting violence for the last four years at least.
Ashley Kavanaugh, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s wife and his daughters received multiple credible threats.
Dana Loesch, NRA spokeswoman, received death threats against her children on Twitter.
Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., received such a threatening phone call that the man has now been indicted.
Jamie Gardner, wife of Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., wife, received a text of a beheading after the vote to confirm Justice Kavanaugh.
Several Republican Senators had their personal information, including home addresses, posted to Wikipedia for threatening purposes by a Democrat House staffer.
Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) received threatening phone calls that led to a man’s arrest.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kent., and his wife Kelly Paul have both received credible threats that have led to arrests.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, as well as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, were chased out of restaurants.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters and harassed out of a DC restaurant.
Rudy Peters, a Republican California Congressional candidate, was nearly stabbed while campaigning.
Steve Scalise has continued to receive threats against his life that have led to arrests.
A female pro-life activist was violently assaulted by a man that has now been found guilty of eight counts of assault for this and similar incidents.
As you well know, there are stunning and horrible examples on both sides Bern. But as you also know, a president is, or should be, above all that. Now cite examples, one will do, of a p r e s i d e n t o f t h e u n i t e d s t a t e s who has told his followers to go to the capitol to obstruct congress from working. and threatening the VP. Even the people arrested whine "trump told me to."
What made you comment, who told you to? No one makes anyone do something they don't want to do, it's a choice. It's called self control, most people have it, or should I say mature adults. If media & platforms can be shut down or controlled why do crimes like child pornography still exist, just as one example. Where's the outrage? I don't watch 24 hour news, it's a joke, but it exists, free speech, our country was founded on that.
"What made you comment" Because that is what they actually said. Geeze facts are facts.
Bose, you missed the whole point, an action by someone is their choice, no one can make them, unless they are forced to at gun point. Geez is right.
Speaking of death threats, the Washington Post published my letter, shown below, in 2019. I received death threats in the mail as a result. They were unsigned, of course, but I'm guessing they didn't come from moderate Democrats. It's the fringes we need to work with; tone down the rhetoric, stop the name calling, listen to the arguments and rely on logic, facts, evidence, and data.
"Imagine two moms, two toddlers and a sandbox. Mom No. 1 invites Mom No. 2 to bring her toddler over so the two toddlers can play together in Mom No. 1’s sandbox. Mom No. 2 brings her toddler over along with a small shovel and pail. The kids play for a short time until the shovel ends up in the hands of Mom No. 1’s child, who proceeds to use the shovel to throw sand in the eyes of the visitor and beat him over the head. Mom No. 1 blames Mom No. 2 for supplying the shovel.
"That’s close to the argument used by Petula Dvorak in her Oct. 8 Metro column “Va. voters can help make D.C. safer,” in which she blamed Virginia for gun violence in the District. She’s Mom No. 1 in this analogy. The real problem — the people committing the violence in the District — is ignored; someone else has to be blamed.
"It’s the violent people, not the hardware."
James Sherry, Winchester, Va.
While I disagree with your analogy, I don't understand why. When did we get to this point from extremeists? I tend to "blame" certain media personalities and a willing audience.....We seem to have lost something. along the way, Jim
California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters to harass cabinet officials. Hillary Clinton said that you “cannot be civil” with members of the Republican Party. Eric Holder told a Democratic audience that they should “kick” Republicans.
Bernie, please, we all sat before the television and watched Trump excite his thugs and criminal followers to violence. It was his last ditch cowardly effort to try to stay in an office he lost by almost 8 million voters. Not only did he do it but his loser children and sycophants. Politics involves winning and losing. When someone’s ego is so fragile they can’t cope with the losing, they need to stay out of the business.
Never happened. You are liar!
OMG, Bernie, his speech was live on television. Where do you think we’re getting this information. Why do you think he was impeached. Trump incited riot that resulted in deaths and murder. He’s a criminal.
These are lies. President Trump urged peaceful protesting. Period. Stop lying.
THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY AGAINST FREEDOM OF SPEECH. THE DEMOCRATS CAN CALL IT WHATEVER THEY WANT BUT IT IS TAKING AWAY FREEDOM OF SPEECH. THEY ARE ALL LIARS AS ALWAYS.
Please explain to us how Twitter and the test are government entities.
If it were all the "democrat liars' fault" I can assure you that trump's toxic twiiter account that belittled and attacked his "enemies", with the vile language that came along with it, would have been snuffed a month out. We need a potus who doesn't sit on his rear all day watching tv and news about himself. Get over yourself, and do read about "freedom of speech" and what it means.
