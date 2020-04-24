VALERIE COX
My dearest fellow American Mr. Bill Fuller,
I would first like to comment on how astounded I am at the foresight you and your fellow Democrats seemed to have had when it came to how the pandemic response should have been handled by our current administration, considering the misinformation and disinformation given them by China and the WHO.
Or had you NOT been paying attention? One can only go by the information they’ve been given, but I’m impressed at how you seem to be so much smarter. So in the interest of the American people, how about we stop the blame game towards our president and lay that lame rhetoric to rest? It does nothing more than divide this country further.
Now on to the topic of your accusations of conservatives calling names. Was it not Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and many in the media that accused Trump of being a xenophobe, a racist AND a fear-mongerer when he issued travel bans to and from China? Yet you conveniently left all that out. Wasn’t it also them that downplayed this virus by telling people to go about their lives as usual? (That would be NYC Mayor Deblasio’s own words) Nancy in China Town, San Francisco, telling people it was safe to come down. People in NYC celebrating the Lunar New Year etc.
Also, as a Trump supporter, I have been called a racist, a Nazi, a white supremacist, and a xenophobe myself. And since this pandemic started, I’ve had numerous Democrats on social media literally telling me they hoped Trump and all his supporters would get this terrible virus and die. I can honestly tell you i NEVER responded to them in like manner. So in closing, I would like to suggest to you that if you want to complain about name calling, look within yourself and your own party that you support, before calling others out on name calling!
Have a blessed day and stay healthy.
Valerie Cox is a resident of Winchester.
Speaking of the White House response to the pandemic, back in February Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the Respiratory Disease section of the CDC, was removed from her post for her sober yet realistic warnings about the upcoming epidemic. In the wake of this, the CDC stopped its daily briefings altogether on March 9, leaving official information about the pandemic solely to the White House briefings, including misleading information, pointlessly optimistic projections, and scientifically irrational endorsement of drugs now shown to be useless if not dangerous.
Today we learn that the Mad King has suggested clinicians could inject disinfectants directly into the blood or lungs of Coronavirus victims. The Washington Post even has this unbelieveable suggestion from Thursday's White House Coronavirus briefing on video with the admonition "People will Die". If I may play the Doctor card for just one moment let me warn everyone that this could be instantly fatal. What a world. What an idiot!
'Mad King' The good doctor again proves Ms Cox's facts that liberals never miss a chance to resort to name calling when they have nothing but liberal DNC talking points (just for you Spok) to back their radical views.
I should have included the update that Dr. Rick Bright was this week ousted as director of the US health department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, after he resisted Trump's efforts to push hydroxycholoquine, an unproven and potentially dangerous malaria drug. “Science—not politics or cronyism—has to lead the way,” Bright is quoted after revealing that he will file an Inspector General complaint. “Science, in service to the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics.”
The black/white dichotomy between what is real and what represents policial favoritism is starkly displayed here. How can anyone endorse a president who intentionally and with malice removes his own expert health authorities in order to pursue his own self-serving ulterior motives?
"Mad King" seems almost appropriate; could a sane person have suggested that, Steven? Liberal talking points when quoting the president? You've reached the bottom of the swamp, Steven
If by useless drugs you are referring to the anti- malarial hydroxychloroquine, you are wrong. Just ask Michigan democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett. She came down with COVID19 and it literally saved her life. Others all over the globe with COVID19 have been treated with it and successfully so. Do your research.
Thank you, Ms. Cox! Very well stated!
The president has always...always...been held to a higher standard. The buck used to stop there, remember? Why don't we all ask our president to stop the blame game and the name calling, instead of tacitly defending that?
The media and the American people used to show a level of respect for the president of the United States. Yet no sooner did Trump come down that escalator the media went on the attack, fueling hate. So we finally have a president who has the cojones to fight back? To call them out on their hyper-partisanship? Their slander and downright false statements? I'd rather have a president who fights back and stands up to these bullies, then the weak, sneaky, smooth talker we had before him. And keepin mind Mr. Spock.... Pelosi won't stop playing the blame game either. Nor her cronies. So why don't we all ask our House leader and the house majority to stop the blame game as well instead of tacitly defending that?
I for one liked the fact that President Obama had the good grace to not address the racist taunts and birther accusations and didn't "fight back", because he was intelligent enough to realize it all comes with the job. I would rather "cojones" be used to fight for positive things for our country and our "real" enemies. Include Mitch and McCarthy in your blame game mish mash, and I'll agree
You're welcome! 😉
