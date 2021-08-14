JAMES SILVESTER
Upon announcing that Lord Fairfax Community College voted to change its name to Laurel Ridge, an image of a rehabilitation center danced through my thoughts.
As a member of its first class in 1970, I proudly wear its first graduation ring and taught as an adjunct professor and negotiated one of the institution’s first articulation agreements. Through the ensuing years, Lord Fairfax grew both academically and physically. It has become one of the highest-ranking institutions within the Virginia community college system.
Lord Fairfax has “branded” itself and most know the value of “branding.”
The same with Shenandoah University’s School Of Business. University leadership’s decision to strip the name of Harry Byrd Jr. from its masthead is dubious. As a member of the business faculty of the time, we openly debated the Senator’s background via racial discrimination and his support of Virginia’s massive resistance movement. President Jim Davis looked to secure a well-known political figure to endorse the Business School and add to its credibility, which helped pay dividends in professional accreditation and attracting a world-class faculty.
In getting to know the Senator, I found him kind, considerate, and even humble. The Byrd political machine was long gone by 1984, along with the racial tensions of the ’50s and ’60s. Byrd Jr. and his father were nothing more than men of their period, and as time passed, they mellowed.
Driving by the Business School a day or two after the current president of Shenandoah announced the removal, I watched as the Byrd masthead unceremoniously disappeared from the building. It reminded me of Pharaoh Seti removing the word Moses from all temples and obelisks.
Lord Fairfax owed slaves in the 18th century. So did our Founding Fathers, including Washington and Jefferson. Are we going to strip their names from the respective monuments that honor them to this day?
Do college administrators allow cabals of students to set the educational agenda allowing undue influence upon institutional policies?
To change the name of the Business School under pressure from a student petition is an abomination and classic exercise of the ostrich burying its head in the sand. The Shenandoah Trustees should have taken a page from the board of Washington & Lee University when they refused a name change but dealt with the topical issues of racial inequality and diversity.
Had the Byrd’s still owned The Winchester Star, would a name change have ensued? It would have been prudent to evaluate the issue in a controlled and patient manner instead of a knee-jerk reaction.
The Byrds, being of the First Families of Virginia, have contributed much to the university in terms of time, influence, and family treasure. Their treatment was unconscionable and misguided.
Slavery was a horrible, deplorable, and inhumane institution, which still haunts and drives political discussions. But to rewrite history for political expediency and accommodation will not bode well for this nation and its future generations.
Dr. James Silvester is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.