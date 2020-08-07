DEL. DAVE LAROCK
I am asking you to do your civic duty this Saturday and vote in the Firehouse Primary. I’m also asking you to vote for Richard Traczyk.
I’m often asked, but almost always I decline, to endorse a primary candidate. However, this primary is unique; it is happening with very short notice and whoever wins is very likely to win the 29th House District in November. The citizens of this district deserve a solid representative in Richmond.
Bill Wiley’s campaign had a head start and appears to have momentum; so why would Mr. Wiley, a guy who seems to be the frontrunner, go full-nasty in a mail piece a few days before the primary? Today, I saw a mailer sent out by the Wiley campaign featuring a wretched picture of his opponent, Mr. Traczyk. It is an insult to think a voter would be swayed by such a cheap trick.
To me, this nasty campaign tactic says much more about the sender, Mr. Wiley, than it does about his target, Richard Traczyk. It looks desperate and could only come from someone who is so desperate to win, that they’ll do just about anything. Desperation is often a symptom of blind ambition and is a cause for concern.
Don’t get me wrong, candidates must seek to define themselves and their opponent, but how they go about it is a clear test of character. Wiley fails this test, crossing the line with misleading name-calling and attempts at maligning Traczyk’s good character.
It gets much worse. The message Wiley communicates is very misleading. For example, years ago, Traczyk had a brush up with the local party when he refused to support a certain Republican candidate. Wiley construes this as a serious flaw, though he knows full well that Mr. Traczyk’s refusal to back that candidate turned out to be a wise decision, especially considering that, just a few years later, the man Mr. Traczyk chose not to support was caught up in a scandal and indicted for misfeasance.
Perhaps worst of all, the same mailer includes what appears to be a photo of a legitimate newspaper headline announcing Traczyk’s resignation from the party. But look carefully and you’ll see that Wiley’s campaign fabricated a fake newspaper right down to the fake date on the headline. It is intentionally dated for 3 years after Mr. Traczyk resigned from the local party. I can only imagine that it was done with the intent of trying to falsely tie Mr. Traczyk to the scandal that erupted years after he left office. This is politics at its worst.
Mr. Traczyk should be commended for making the tough decision to put his constituents ahead of a political party, yet Wiley twists it to label Mr. Traczyk a “liberal.” Wiley’s behavior is offensive and it is desperate.
I believe Richard Traczyk has the wisdom, experience and integrity to serve the 29th District well. I hope voters choose to give him that opportunity.
