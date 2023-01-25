JAMES BERGIDA
Jan. 22–28 is National School Choice Week.
But what is school choice?
School choice recognizes that in education one size doesn’t fit all students. School choice means giving parents more than one publicly-funded option for their child’s instruction.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears presents school choice as continuing the legacy of Brown v. Board of Education. In a recent interview, she explained why: “Because what was that [case] about? That was about a parent’s ability to choose the best school for the child.”
Each child is unique. Sometimes the local public school is the best choice for that child. Sometimes it isn’t.
Currently, several bills before the Virginia General Assembly seek to expand educational options for parents and their kids.
Many of these bills seek to create an education savings account (ESA) program. ESAs make tax dollars available to parents and students for educational expenses.
An ESA program would be a logical extension of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s current support of private higher education with public funds.
In higher education, Virginia’s students have long enjoyed school choice. Over 50 years ago, the General Assembly authorized a grant to Virginians attending the Commonwealth’s nonprofit, private colleges and universities.
This academic year, the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) — as that grant is known — is set at $4,500 per student for the 2022–2023 academic year.
In Virginia, such a grant does not exist for private, K–12 education. An ESA program would resolve this discrepancy.
In crafting an ESA program, Virginia can learn from other states. Every year sees additional states offering ESA programs, including three states bordering the Commonwealth — namely North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. If we are to compete, it’s time for Virginia to step up.
To close out National School Choice Week, my campaign for State Senate is hosting two events with Christine Accurso, executive director of the state of Arizona’s ESA program — the foremost ESA program in the country.
Both events will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28. The first will be held at Bowman Library (871 Tasker Road, Stephens City) at 10:30 a.m. The second will be held at Woodstock Rescue Squad (132 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock) at 2:30 p.m.
Come learn about how ESAs can support our local kids and families.
