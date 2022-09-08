DONALD SEARS
Having the same surname suggests a relationship. Such seems to be true of the Nationalist family. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed to be a Christian Nationalist. Trump adviser and Fox contributor Stephen Miller has long been pegged a white Nationalist. Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters assert they’re patriotic Nationalists. Donald Trump says he’s an America-first Nationalist. By encouraging Virginians to rat out educators who truthfully teach our nation’s “embarrassing” racial history, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has revealed himself to be a closet education Nationalist. Lately, all these Nationalist “cousins” have rediscovered their familial ties, and, in celebration, have gathered together for a reunion in the Republican Party.
Some find the Nationalist family’s re-engagement disquieting. Their infamous forefathers had left a stain on the family name. Those “kissing cousins” had an incestuous relationship back in the early 20th century. At that time, the various factions, acting in concert, made up the core of German fascism. Those white, patriotic Christian Nationalists proclaimed themselves to be Germany’s master race. It was not a good time in Germany for all “others.”
Across the ocean, the fascists’ American Nationalist kin were celebrating their heritage. Dressed up in white sheets, the KKK symbolically burned crosses to intimidate their Black neighbors. That signaled to Blacks that their white Christian neighbors didn’t appreciate uncalled for “uppitiness.” The Blacks’ Jewish, Catholic and gay neighbors also fared poorly.
One should not be surprised the Nationalists have set all that aside and taken a new pride in their family name. Fox News has reinvigorated them. For years the network’s anchors have falsely asserted George Soros is the head of a Jewish cabal, Christians are no longer allowed to say Merry Christmas and that brown-skinned immigrants are “replacing” American whites. Fox also promotes Donald Trump as a Nationalist to be emulated.
In true Trump fashion, Trump is intentionally vague as to which of the Nationalist factions he prefers — There are fine Nationalists on both sides of the family. To Trump, a Nationalist is a Nationalist, and he has the back of all family members. Some might remember he brandished a Christian Bible as he loosed unmarked U.S. military personnel upon peacefully protesting Black Lives Matter protesters in Freedom Square.
Conservatives are doing their part in resuscitating the previously disgraced Nationalist family. At the CPAC convention Greene, Miller and Trump shared the stage with Hungarian Nationalist, Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban, a favorite of Fox’s Tucker Carlson, used the occasion to defend his racist comment that nations where Europeans and non-Europeans “mingle” are “no longer nations.” One of Orban’s former advisers had characterized Orban’s racially insensitive comments as “a pure Nazi speech worthy of Goebbels.”
On Jan. 6, most of that day’s rally organizers and violent insurrectionists were Trump’s Nationalist kin. Having been told to “stand back and stand by,” when summoned, the kin came. This chilling cult-like family loyalty proved a boon to Trump’s autocratic ambitions but didn’t prove a boon to American democracy nor to American decency.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears.
