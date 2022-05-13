Ukraine has more than proven itself to be a worthy partner in defeating Russian aggression.
This war is not at all about Vietnam revisited or Iraq or Afghanistan. Ukraine is Ukraine, not some other country. Ukraine is a sovereign, democratic state fighting what we thought was a world superpower. But Russia has not proven to be that. It spends far less on the military than the United States, and it shows in the fighting on the borders of Ukraine.
But under-numbered, under-equipped military forces in Ukraine are holding off Russia by sheer force of courage that has not been seen in many years. Obviously, the Ukrainians want a country free from predominantly foreign Russian influence. Will we help them?
I congratulate President Biden for increasing the movement of strong military equipment into Ukraine. But Ukraine cannot hold out forever without military troops from NATO. NATO this is your hour — please answer the call.
For once in the last half-century and more, America might be able to claim victory in supporting Ukraine in thwarting a truly evil leader in Russia. The Russians' eyes are blind, in large part due to untruthful propaganda by Russia’s oppressive communications system.
We have not seen such unimaginable brutality since World War II. It is time for America to show its true colors. We will not be disappointed if we support Ukraine with our troops and more equipment and ammunition.
Russian aggression must be completely stopped if we are to live in a safe world. China is watching. North Korea is watching. Iran is watching. Myanmar is watching. Somalia is watching. Many others are watching.
The United States of America can set a precedent for sharing with the world its hope for a better future.
“Glory” is an outdated term because it has been misused, but it means that something good and honorable and important is happening. What is wrong with that? Why shouldn’t we want to be part of the glory and honor of the right side of history?
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
