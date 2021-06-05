Language, something I admire and try to use with precision so a listener or reader understands clearly what I’m trying to communicate, is commonly employed as a means of subliminally persuading people of something that isn’t exactly true or to behave in a manner the speaker wishes. This is often the deliberate goal of advertisers and interest groups, although just about everyone uses language to obfuscate or distract when it suits their purposes.
It’s when language is purposefully used to obscure the truth that I become suspicious, especially when the press adopts misleading terminology. So when I hear or read that a baby’s sex or gender is “assigned” at birth I wonder what the speaker or writer is trying to persuade me of. This is often used in articles and conversations involving transgender issues, and figures prominently in the current news releases concerning Florida’s newly enacted law prohibiting transgender females from playing on female sports teams at public schools.
Without belaboring the semantic and very real differences between “sex” and “gender,” let’s see if we can agree that neither is “assigned” at birth. A newborn’s sex is determined through observation and occasionally genetic testing, and recorded on a birth certificate. That is patently not assignment; it’s a determination based on physical characteristics. It’s certainly not a predictor of future feelings, or life roles, or earning potential, or preferences, or any other conditions often associated with gender.
But use of the term “assigned at birth” has become common, especially in the progressive media. It’s used, I believe, to cause us, all of us, to consider the sex determination of an infant arbitrary and thus open to question. It’s neither.
So, while not precisely a lie, the phrase “assigned at birth” is a cynical, purposeful attempt at manipulating our thinking about transgender people. And while I’m not especially interested one way or another in those who believe themselves to have been born incorrectly identified as male or female, I understand that people who exercise their preferences through behavior, dress, and even surgical decisions have the right to do so. As long as their choices aren’t used to the detriment or disadvantage of others, I have no complaint.
Laws written specifically to protect the rights of transgender people are not especially well received by many Americans. That’s the reason, I believe, for using misleading phrases like “assigned at birth.” It’s unfortunate that interest groups, along with the press, feel it necessary to shade the truth in this manner to make such laws seem more palatable, but they apparently don’t have much else to depend on for that purpose.
The most unfortunate aspect of all this is that many legislators are apparently unaware that they are being manipulated along with the rest of us. We should expect more from those we entrust with the power to make laws that affect us all. Or perhaps they don’t recognize that we have…. assigned them that responsibility.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
