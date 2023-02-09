America’s first electric power plant and grid in Manhattan in 1882 served 59 customers. Our present national grid has 11,000 power plants, 3,000 utilities, 2 million miles of power lines, and serves hundreds of millions of customers.
The grid is composed of three separate grids — east, west, and Texas — each with self-contained power plants, high voltage transmission lines and substations which “step down” high voltage to low voltage for distribution centers, controlled by heavily regulated monopoly utilities.
Energy sources
Reliables — fossil fuels, nuclear
Unreliables/renewables — wind, solar, biomass
Grid paradigms
1. Grid exclusively run by reliables
2. Unreliable renewables base — backup by reliables
3. Grid exclusively unreliable renewables
Grid realities
Grids may be reliable or unreliable. Ideal grid is low cost and 100% reliable.
Reliable grids cost more than unreliable renewable grids.
Unreliable renewable grid base with reliable backup, costs more than solo reliable grid.
Unreliable renewable grid without reliable backup can never be reliable.
Theoretical local example of unreliable base requiring reliable backup
Winchester Medical Center must have two reliable grids — a power grid with emergency backup and a patient care (staff) grid. Employees, like energy, are not all created equal, most reliable, some not. If the government mandated that the hospital hire only unreliable staff, with high absenteeism rates, the system immediately becomes unreliable. To stay in business, the hospital must covertly supplement the unreliable staff with outside agency personnel at increased cost.
Grid euthanasia
For many decades, our reliable grid, powered by fossil fuels and nuclear, has been under siege in a war of attrition by progressivism to eliminate fossil fuels and nuclear with rapid transition to renewables.
Modus operandi
1. Banks deny fossil fuel industries' investment capital.
2. Drilling leases denied. Premature closure of fossil fuel power plants.
3. Transmission of fossil fuel blocked. Stop Keystone Pipeline.
4. Demand grid pay same price for unreliable renewable electricity as reliable sources.
5. Preferential purchase of unreliable renewable electricity before purchase of reliable sources.
6. Demand reliables capitalize for daily production for 100% grid coverage, but reimburse reliables based on 100%, less % renewables contributed that day.
Results
Unreliable wind and solar have eroded the fossil fuel market share and lowered grid reliability to 95%. Planned fossil power plant closures will lower grid reliability to 80% by 2030.
The unachievable progressive goal of global net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 includes denying fossil fuels to developing countries. If progressively controlled industrialized nations (U.S., England, EU) persist in pursuing grid euthanasia, we will witness the demise of the western industrialized world and the rapid rise of developing nations, especially India and Asia, who would not be denied, thriving with fossil fuels and nuclear, while the west experiences soaring energy costs, unreliable grids, life without petroleum and no effect on climate change.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
