“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
— Rahm Emanuel, Chief of Staff to President Obama; Nov. 19, 2008
The Democratic Party lives by this quote and continues to espouse this mantra, even creating a crisis when one doesn’t exist. We’ve seen this with the lies and waste of money with the Russian collusion hoax created by the DNC and Hillary Clinton with the Main Stream Media (MSM) being their cheerleaders. Now, the Democratic leadership of Schumer and Pelosi tried to stuff the Virus Relief Bill with their unrelated pet projects — solar energy, windmills, and additional funding to Planned Parenthood for abortions, totally unrelated to this crisis. Instead of trying to unite our country, they continue to tear it apart. A despicable group of people who continue to promote party before country.
The Democratic governor of New York complains about not having ventilators and criticizes Trump for a lack of assistance. Yet, the dishonest MSM fails to inform the public that after the 2009-2010 Swine Flu Epidemic, instead of refilling its depleted supplies, Governor Cuomo spent the funds on pet party donor solar projects. His choice then, his problem now.
On Thursday, Kevin Kennedy again promoted the Democratic Party platform in the Open Forum. Just more criticism of the president. Nothing but negatives. Party before country. During the beginning of the 2009 Swine Flu Epidemic, there were over 1,000 deaths and several months had passed before President Obama declared a national emergency. Then, he went and played golf. No criticism from the MSM or Mr. Kennedy.
Our president acted decisively based on the intelligence, trying to create calm in our society. This virus evolved in China. The Communist China government tried to suppress the news, lied to the WHO of the UN, lied to the world, and needs to be held accountable for their actions. Calling this virus the China Flu or the Wuhan Flu pins it to the policies and decisions of the Communist China government, not its people. And, the American people are smart enough to understand this and know the difference.
At some point, this virus will dissipate and we will all recover. Our economy will take a hit. We’ll need a strong leader to bring back our roaring economy. President Trump is the far better choice to lead us in this recovery. The Democratic Party will drag this out till elections at the risk of American lives for their party and candidate — Joe “Plugs” Biden. Forget Bernie. He’ll be buying another new dacha bought by the DNC after buying him off again. Biden has already stated that a virus cure would be bad for the country. This slip of his big mouth reveals that a cure would be bad for a future as envisioned by the Democratic Party. And again, we are back to the quote of Rahm Emanuel.
