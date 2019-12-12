“Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
— Sir Walter Scott
Last ditch efforts to impose the impeachment narrative seem to flounder anew with each politically biased hearing. Little do the Trump haters know that Americans are able to see through the bias and dirty politics. Little do they know that Americans value their votes far more than groundless facts and political drama.
Mr. Trump won the presidential election in 2016 with 63 million votes! Since then the news media and the Democratic Party have been ruthless and unyielding in their attempts to nullify those votes through impeachment. From constant assaults on president Trump, his family, and his policy decisions to congressional hearings on Russian collusion, and Ukrainian Quid pro Quo, the accusations have been unyielding since he was sworn in and continue even today.
The hateful attacks on President Trump are baseless and the hearings are no more than political hearsay and opinions. Findings from the two year long Muller report revealed no collusion with Russia and no obstruction of justice. The phone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed no Quid pro Quo or bribery to which Mr. Zelensky attested on both charges. Now the dems and the news media have circled back to Russian collusion as the reason for impeachment. And the show goes on even as public opinion supporting impeachment dwindles.
The stacked deck impeachment hearings favoring the Democratic Party have failed to provide valid evidence for impeachment but the circus continues for reasons that only the Trump hating resistance understands. Hatred has been the driving force throughout the impeachment effort and continues even now. Unfortunately through it all, lies have turned to deceit.
It’s debatable that Democrats have suddenly developed such respect and reverence for America’s constitution during this impeachment crusade even as this great document has been such a roadblock and annoyance for their progressive vision to transform America. Recall that President Obama rejected our constitution in many ways and even described it in 2001 as having deep flaws and our forefathers as having an enormous blind spot when they wrote it.
It’s also debatable that Joe Biden threatened to withhold one billion dollars of American aid from Ukraine in 2016 unless Ukrainian officials agreed to fire a prosecutor, for reasons that are questionable. Acting Vice President Joe Biden bragged openly about the deal stating that it was best for America’s national Interests. Transcripts of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, also of vital interest to America, reveal no such pressure for a Quid pro Quo as stated by President Zelensky and President Trump.
During this time of Trump hate and resistance, such double standards are ignored by the Democratic Party and the News Media but American Citizens see it clearly. Democrats should be weary and prepared to account for this lopsided impeachment process in 2020.
