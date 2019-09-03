“When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I’m basically the same. The temperament is not that different.”
— Donald Trump quoted in Michael D’antonio’s biography “Never Enough”
Whose childhood fantasies haven’t included Neverland — Sir James Matthew Barrie’s mystical isle where Peter Pan interacts with fairies, mermaids, pirates, and such? Plus, aside from mastering wingless flight, Pan’s “The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.”
Yet, grow up we must, save for so-called public servants who arrive in D.C., then embark on never-ending Neverland holidays:
Bipartisanship staged a comeback this July when Congress’ prepubescent members addressed our $1 trillion yearly federal government deficit by agreeing to spend an additional $320 billion over two years.
Displaying further immaturity, they again suspended the Debt Ceiling, this time until July 2021, thereby waylaying another prohibitory to squandering even more money.
And, despite Trump signing a lard-slathered bill last March (while vowing that he would “never sign another bill like that again”), our president tweeted his eagerness to sign his second porker:
“I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck ... on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling,” despite the Debt Ceiling suspension, which Forbes maintains will amplify chances of a recession.
Based on analyses by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, August’s bill adds $1.7 trillion to the national debt over ten years, and all bills signed by Trump thus far will increase our debt by $4.1 trillion.
That’s far from his 2016 insistence that he’d eliminate our then-$19 trillion debt (which now stands at $22.6 trillion), and his promise that “I will never lie to you.”
At this juncture, it’s prudent to remind Trump’s devotees of this: We conservatives should be concerned, for Neverland isn’t just an imaginary isle — it’s also where congressional majorities vanish.
One might recall how voters punished ObamaCare’s Neverlanders who advanced the lie that “you will never lose your doctor or health-care plan”: Overall, 1,042 Democrats were ejected from state legislative seats, governorships, and Congress.
Hence, to rejoinders such as “I guess you’d prefer Hillary,” or “shouldn’t you be criticizing Democrats,” let’s ponder this from Donald Trump:
“We’re going to have a wall, we’re going to have a barrier ... I will never, ever back down.”
Neverland, where congressional majorities vanish.
And, don’t forget our president’s April promise to the NRA that spent $30 million-plus getting him elected: Gun control initiatives “will never happen as long as I’m your President ... I’ll never let you down. Never let you down.”
But, the Neverland Trump stated August 9 that “The Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge along with the Democrats” for increased background checks and Red Flag laws.
‘One should never say never’ seems an axiom lost on Trump who likewise stated August 9: “But there’s never been a President like President Trump.”
Au contraire, for in actuality, Neverland has always had, and always will have presidents like Donald John Trump. Tick-Tock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.