The mayor of Winchester, John David Smith, recently announced his candidacy for re-election while making claims that do not withstand scrutiny. He mentioned that Winchester has been named as one of the best places in the United States to raise a family, retire, and open a business but not when those designations occurred.
He also mentioned that many people are moving to Winchester from the Northern Virginia suburbs, which was true until a few years ago.
A fascinating website, https://www.howmoneywalks.com/irs-tax-migration/, provides an interactive map displaying the evolution of wealth migration for each state, county, and independent city in the United States from 1992 to 2018. From 1992 to 2016, Winchester experienced substantial positive wealth migration each year, along with Clarke, Warren, and Shenandoah counties.
Frederick County joined this bandwagon in 1999. Since 2016, these neighboring counties continued to experience significant growth in annual wealth gains. Between 2016 and 2018, the growth rates in wealth gains ranged from about 15% for Shenandoah County to nearly 40% for Warren County.
By contrast, Winchester’s wealth gain dropped by more than 75% from 2016 to 2018, from approximately $60 million in 2016 to less than $15 million in 2018.
While the net wealth gains experienced by all five jurisdictions in 2018 came primarily from Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties, Winchester is losing substantial wealth to Frederick County these days.
One might anticipate a lag in Winchester’s performance because of geographic constraints, but a Winchester Star article of April 28, 2018 (“Real Estate’s Stretch of Low Inventory Extra Long”) indicated that a shortage of residential property listings existed at that time in surrounding jurisdictions as well.
Nonetheless, the “silver tsunami” of affluent retirees continued in Winchester’s neighboring counties but not in the city itself.
Instead, let’s look to the administration of Mr. Smith. A recent Open Forum in The Star by Winchester mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick tells us that “the last time the [city’s fire] department was fully staffed was for 28 days in January 2017,” shortly after Mr. Smith assumed office. Things have deteriorated since then, with five leaders of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department in just three years.
Where was Mayor Smith during this time? Affluent retirees moving to this region will be concerned about the state of emergency services in their new home jurisdictions. If we are to reestablish strong wealth migration into the city, with the attendant increase in tax revenues, new leadership is essential. Danielle Bostick has shown real leadership by spearheading the 2019 ballot initiative, passed by a 27 percentage-point margin, to elect the members of Winchester’s School Board, a first step to enhancing the city government’s accountability to the people.
(2) comments
What a weak argument. Grasping at straws.
So vote for the guy who voted against a property tax exemption for AIDS Response Effort.
