DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
City protests have exposed new resistance members against President Trump. Recently, 89 Obama-era retired Senior Executive Service (SES) defense bureaucrats signed a Washington Post op-ed excoriating Trump. Also, 55 (of approximately 4,700) retired military officers and admirals (retired flag officers) signed an attack letter. Gen. James Mattis, USMC (Ret) — Trump’s ex-Secretary of Defense — broadsided him in “The Atlantic.” Mattis departed December 2019 over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Finally, Gen. John Allen, USMC (Ret), attacked Trump in foreign affairs. After retiring in 2013, Allen addressed the 2016 Democrat Convention and is currently president of the left-leaning Brookings Institute. Search National Review, Victor Davis Hanson’s “Not-So-Retiring Retired Military Leaders”.
America’s establishment includes retired SESs and flag officers. Some are “swamp” creatures. Now, as resistance advocates, they’re reinforcing the Democrat Party, mainstream media, high-level federal bureaucrats, and never-Trumpers, to remove Trump however possible. e
So why their angst against Trump? Their primary complaint: Trump showed disdain and would have violated the Constitutional rights of peaceful protests, despite “a small number of lawbreakers,” (Mattis’s words) if he’d sent in the military because public order is a state and local responsibility. Dispersal of protesters near the White House “may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.” (Allen’s words) Nonsense! Search Daily Caller, “‘You Lost Me’: Retired Marine (Dowd) Criticizes Mattis …”
The military’s use was justified because of the extreme violence and destruction that anarchists antifa and Black Lives Matter perpetrated. By June 1, Democrat mayors and governors continued to allow “peaceful” protesters — interspersed with rioters — to torch businesses, a police station, and city blocks; loot; and damage churches. City officials sacrificed private and public property to appease the rioters. Mayor DiBlasio asked his police to use “a light touch.”
So Trump warned, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions… to defend the life and property of their residents, then (I’ll) deploy the United States military and solve the problem for them.” (What business or property owner would disagree?)
The vitriol exhibited by some retired SESs and flag officers is unprecedented, outlandish; and they can be wrong — witness their war record. It’s absurd to accuse Trump of endangering our Constitution, instead of orchestrated gangs. What’s their next move as resistance members? Hopefully, it won’t be pressuring the current military leadership to intentionally confront Trump, in order to create a phony Constitutional crisis that Democrats could use to impeach him, again.
Meanwhile, police grow weaker; gangs stronger.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby is a resident of Frederick County
Trump is not playing 3-D chess. He's not even playing Chutes and Ladders. He is a complete and total failure in every field of Presidential endeavor. He is also a dangerous dumpster fire, and that is why these folks have spoken up.
Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil;
Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness;
Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes,
And prudent in their own sight! (Isaiah 5:20-21)
Mick Mulvaney's explanation this morning: "He didn't hire very well."
Donovan "Mark" doesn't talk about the violence of the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo Boys who also create havoc but lumps in all the protestors into one pot. Interesting that these military folks shut up as long as they did. Mattis refused to say anything for quite awhile, and Kelly was too busy making a huge profit off of southern border internment camps. Now we have Bolton who is undeniably in it for the money, but it is interesting that just about anyone who worked with the man has the same story : he's a stupid incompetent kook. Why is that? If they were going to stage military action they would have already. But they won't. This is America after all, we don't do that. We just have to make the guy in the WH understand that, so he doesn't use the military against citizens.
So, you're okay with "what-about-ism" in this case? Fascinating.
Yes, let's focus intensely on the very few incidents from two tiny groups while we ignore the burning buildings behind us because... reasons. You would make a great CNN reporter! lol
Doesn't a whataboutism refer to someone did something in the past that was egregious as well? These are cocurrent groups at the same event. Donovan "Mark" "focuses intensely "on one "tiny" group but not another when both are causing havoc It's these "tiny" groups that are causing the burning buildings. Hence my response. But you won't "get it" even if you do
Vote Trump-Pence in 2020. Keep America Great!!
[scared][scared]
Trump and his administration are incompetent, harmful and dangerous. All of them must be replaced before it is too late. VOTE in November.
And your answer to all of this is Joe Biden? "Sail on oh ship of state..."
Joe Biden!!! Heaven forbid!!!!
