Dear Justice Thomas:
I have read with great concern various accounts of the laws just passed by the state of New York after the Supreme Court struck down its previous handgun carry law. I am not a lawyer, but I have strong opinions on what has transpired. For the record, I am a previous resident of the New York City metropolitan area. I worked in the city and used the subway system to get to and from work. I moved away primarily because of the manner in which Second Amendment rights are suppressed there.
In my opinion, the revised New York laws are disgracefully and deliberately even more offensive to our rights than the previous version and are grossly unconstitutional. To this writer, the New York authorities “just don’t get it.” They are arrogantly thumbing their noses at your court. What they have crafted is not responsive to the law of the land. Quite deliberately, it seems to me. In fact, New York should be found in contempt of the court for passing such trash in an act of overt usurpation. Just, for example, banning the possession of handguns for personal protection on the New York subway system is de facto banning them from New York City as a whole.
New York’s disrespect for the court’s decision should not go uncorrected. Since the state is incapable or unwilling to grasp what the Supreme Court has directed, they should be relieved of their irresponsibility. The Supreme Court should suspend New York’s authority over Second Amendment matters; appoint a Special Master to redraw the laws for that backward jurisdiction; and then impose such laws on the state as a wholly justified penalty for its contempt.
Your consideration of these views is appreciated.
Louis Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
