Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) guarantees to entertain all who attend. There will be something for everyone — music, appetizing food vendors, broad and diverse craft tents, free guided history trolley tour, museums, a classic car and truck show, Main Street parade and fireworks.
On Friday, May 26, the festival music begins at 6:30 pm with perennial favorite bands Crosswinds and Souled Out performing on the Newtown Stage, 5165 Main St. Crosswinds is based in Frederick County and perform today's country hits ... and the classics that count. Souled Out is a funk/R&B/soul/rock band from Winchester. This high-energy dance band encourages fans to dance the night away.
The music is followed by the outdoor family night movie “The Sandlot,” a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure.
Saturday, May 27 will kick-off at 8 a.m. with a Veteran’s Day Observance on the Memorial at the old Stephens City School. The featured speaker is Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz.
A classic car and truck show will be held at the old Stephens City School, 5516 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About 30 craft vendor tents will be on site hawking hand-made jewelry, arts and prints, tote bags, soaps, candles, woodcarvings, and blacksmithing small-scale art.
Food vendors will be serving customers traditional festival menu items such as barbecue, custom hot dogs and hamburgers, cheese steaks, pizza, street tacos, wraps, nachos, novelty ice cream, kettle corn, freeze-dried candies, sweet deserts, snow cones and funnel cake.
For in-depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. free guided history trolley tour presented by the Stone House Foundation. The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center, 5408 Main St. Email NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.
The 2 p.m. north-south Main Street 1-mile parade through the historic district highlights the hometown festival. The parade includes an honor guard, local marching bands, business and church floats, Miss Newtown Pageant winners, dignitaries, Boy Scouts, civic groups, antique cars, firetrucks, military vehicles, and numerous walking groups. Plaques will be awarded for the Adrian O’Connor Best Display of Heritage, Best in Originality and Best Overall Appearance.
The music starts up again on Saturday at noon with the “Newtown String Band.” The Lexington-based band is self-described as being in the acoustic/bluegrass/Americana genre.
From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the festival will introduce newcomers Gunner Heathe and A Little Too Serious. Gunner Heathe, a Front Royal native, will perform a mix of country/rock/alternative covers, and his own original music. An indie/alternative rock band from Winchester, A Little Too Serious will play their own original songs.
Closing on stage at 7 p.m. to bring on the night will be “Dunlap & Mabe.” With roots planted firmly in bluegrass, the band stretches their sound in ways that audiences will enjoy.
The NHF Festival will wrap up with a scintillating fireworks display, to the delight of 3,000 spectators, sponsored by the Hollis Family Foundation.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
