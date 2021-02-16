MARK GUNDERMAN
I was discouraged again to read the COVID-19 pandemic is nixing the town’s Newtown Heritage Festival for the second year in a row.
The event spurs social interactions among town residents and nurtures a positive image of this historic community. Small town fests are the best. From year to year, many people schedule family reunions during this time, so old friends are always back in town. It’s like an enormous, fun-packed, family-filled get-together.
We enjoy this small town festival for family, for friends and for community. We thrive on the games, the laughs and conversations. It’s about growing a next generation. A next generation is necessary for continuity to pass on the traditions for our great-grandchildren. It’s what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.
Stephens City remarkably retains its small-town, Main Street character after two centuries of expansion. Along a one-mile stretch of Valley Pike in Stephens City are 40 log houses built more than 200 years ago. The hilltops around this valley town are crowned with equally old stone and brick mansions. Stephens City now sees a future in promoting the town’s frontier history and vintage architecture.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation and includes a museum that reflects the story of the ordinary people who lived, worked and prospered here. The Foundation is a collecting institution with a mission to preserve the very high degree of historical integrity and interpret the material culture of the town. The annual Newtown Heritage Festival held during Memorial Day Weekend promotes the historical significance of Stephens City and fosters a sense of community pride. The two-day event celebrates small-town living with a Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial, a craft show, live music at Newtown Commons, pie eating, famous barbecue chicken and a Main Street parade with marching bands. The festival recently added tractor-drawn wagon history tours, a car show and scintillating fireworks.
Planning and conducting the Newtown Festival involves many members of the community. The best feature about participating in this festival is the opportunity to help build Stephens City. The event fosters a sense of joy within our community. Residents who receive community joy are more likely to speak positively about Stephens City and are motivated to volunteer. Nothing builds community awareness like a small town festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.