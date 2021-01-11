RICHARD GOOD
On January 2nd you had an editorial about the current state of the Post Office and how it needs to be a Biden administration priority. I had just received the remnant of a package shipped from Illinois via the USPS, minus its contents. According to tracking, it sat in Illinois for a week, Maryland for a week, Ohio for a week and the remnants of the package were finally delivered on January 2nd, 4 weeks after shipping. I ordered a replacement via UPS on Monday, January 4th, which was delivered yesterday, the 7th, having come from farther afield. What a contrast! I have several friends with similar recent experiences.
I grew up in England and South Africa. For 3 years in the early 1960s my father was in South Africa whilst my mother and I were still in England. He would drive to Johannesburg airport, about 5 miles from his work. If he mailed a letter before 6 p.m. at the airport post office it went on that night’s flight to London. Flying time in those days was about 15 hours. Mail used to be delivered in England by the Royal Mail 3 times a day. On many days we received the letter mailed the previous evening in South Africa with the 5 p.m. mail delivery. Imagine that, continent to continent 60 years ago in a day! Mail never took longer than 3 days even if not mailed at the airport. In Ontario, Canada, in the late 1970s I used to receive mail from my aunt in Australia in 3 to 5 days.
In June, Louis DeJoy was appointed as the 75th Postmaster General by the USPS Board of Governors, all Trump appointees. This man was the former CEO of New Breed Logistics, a USPS subcontractor later aquired by XPO Logistics. During his time as CEO and owner of New Breed Logistics, he overbilled the USPS, i.e, the American taxpayers by $53 million. Why was he chosen? Not because of his postal experience, but because he donated millions of dollars to both the Trump campaign and the Republican Party. This is akin to putting the fox in charge of the henhouse, particularly as he kept his stock in XPO logistics.
The number one goal of the USPS under the previous Postmaster General was to “Deliver world-class services and customer experience.” It would appear that the goal under the current administration is to degrade the performance of the USPS to force Americans to use Fedex, UPS or some other private service. This once proud American institution delivers an almost third world service in comparison to postal service efficiency of yesteryear. Under the hands of its current leader, a partisan hack who appears bent on its demise, you have to wonder if the USPS can be trusted with even the most mundane of mail.
The Biden administration will have its hands full, so let’s hope they find and appoint people with the talent and drive to fix this valuable American institution.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
