I work at Sherando Park in Stephens City as a Frederick County maintenance employee. On Friday, Nov. 5, I was assigned to cover graffiti with blacktop sealant in several locations on the park's bike/walking path. The job required sealant application and installation of a barrier consisting of stakes and yellow warning tape or orange traffic cones to prevent pedestrians or cyclists from slipping and possible injury.
Between and 3 and 3:30 p.m., a group of teens, six boys and one girl, walked by me as I was completing the last couple of graffiti sites. They spoke to me and seemed polite, perhaps too polite in hindsight. A few minutes after they walked by, an older couple stopped to tell me that a group of teens (six or seven boys and a girl) had torn down the safety barriers around my earlier work sites. Two more couples stopped within 10 minutes to tell me a similar story, also describing a group of teens as the perpetrators.
Out of curiosity I headed back up the trail to view the damage. These kids had indeed torn down barriers around the larger patches, walked through the black sealant leaving several footprints, and smashed a soda can in the middle of one location. Then I discovered the three orange traffic cones I had used to mark the smaller repairs were missing. The cones had apparently been thrown well back into some deep underbrush, though I could not find them after a 20-minute search. This vandalism cost the Frederick County taxpayers over $100.
We try hard to keep a nice park for the residents of our county. If any parents know that their teen comes through the park after school with six or seven teens, it would be nice if you could question them about their behavior in the park. These kids caused a safety hazard in the park and they're probably not event aware of it.
Rick Settle is a resident of Frederick County.
