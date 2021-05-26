MICHELE BOUVE HOFFMAN
Once upon a time there was what’s called common sense. It was not colored or bent into a pretzel by agendas and fears of the unknown — it was just honest, straightforward common decency. Little by little we are losing this vital element in our society. Some are making rash judgments and demanding adherence without taking the time to listen and learn. They are attempting to make their own personal goals into “law” before they have been written into code. Perhaps the greatest example of this in Winchester City currently is our new zoning official, Frank Hopkins, and his insistence on killing short- term rentals in our town. Mr. Hopkins, who I have met with several times, is not local. He lives in Harrisonburg and yet he purports to know what is best for our town?
I am the owner of a small business called Intuitive Design Services LLC. I have over a dozen Airbnbs in the city that offer fully furnished short-term stays to people who need housing while their new homes are being built, traveling, and essential workers who are working hard to end this crazy pandemic, adjunct professors and traveling families who have come to Winchester to attend family graduations at SU or who are considering moving to the area and come to get the feel of it before they relocate. I am what Airbnb calls a SuperHost, which means I have maintained a 90% 5-Star review history. I take my business very seriously. I am a mother of eight and a real estate agent with 20 years of experience. All of my listings where guests can stay less than 30 days are in areas that are zoned RB1, where the city codes say short-term rentals are allowed. This week when I met with Frank I was asked to sign forms that did not apply to my business model.
I lease all of my properties from my landlords for a full year with the “right to sublet” and fully furnish and take good care of them for my landlords. With virtually no wear and tear and on-time digital rent payments, it is a win-win for all involved. What concerned me most was the negative demeanor that I was met with in our zoning official. When I tried to share with him that my business did not “short-term rent” from landlords and that we did not meet the city code criteria as a MOTEL — 10 rooms or more or Transients of a rooming house — I was met with disdain and given an ultimatum to SIGN or be FINED. This is not right! I hope it hasn’t happened to other responsible and caring hosts who are trying to offer a much-needed service in our great town.
If you have an Airbnb and or have a short-term/homestay and want to know your rights and how these arbitrary actions may affect you, reach out to: intuitivedesignservices@gmail.com
