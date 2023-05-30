I had the great opportunity to attend the Frederick County Small Business Freedom Alliance forum and hear from all the “new” Senate District 1 candidates. Hats off to Josh Phelps (Winchester Metals) and the organization for hosting this well-attended event.
I believe the candidate to support is Delegate Dave LaRock. I remember back to 2014 when he had the political courage to take on a twenty-year incumbent Del. Joe May — a RINO who consistently increased taxes and grew government year after year. Dave had a huge upset victory with his conservative platform of limited government and lower taxes. He has gone on to advocate for parental rights/school choice and transportation improvements. His fight against the liberal left-wing agenda of gun control and the green agenda has served us well.
There is no doubt that his ten-year experience in the General Assembly House of Delegates positions him well to work for constituents immediately. There will be no “learning curve” for LaRock. Being elected to the state Senate is a great move upward and will give Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties an experienced representative who can navigate the legislative process and work closely with the executive branch.
There will be few new political relationships to be established, as Dave has worked with fellow legislators in both chambers of the General Assembly and on many established committees. To get legislation passed you must have support and credibility. LaRock has both.
We do not need a “newcomer” in this Senate office. It is wonderful to see so many individuals jump into this Senate race. However, none of them have “been there, done that”. I’d suggest that many of these talented candidates gain some experience in local offices or run for the General Assembly House of Delegates and establish a record before jumping in the Senate with little to no experience.
