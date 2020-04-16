DIANE KEARNS
In response to Rev. Heidi David-Young’s Open Forum on April 11th, I would like to share the perspective of the local apple industry.
No one appreciates farm workers more than farmers. They are our friends and co-workers. Without them we would not be in business. Without them all the food in the grocery store would come from some other country.
Our entire workforce is required to be paid minimum wage so, in fact, farm workers in Virginia DO receive at least minimum wage. On our farm, even the lowest paid worker is paid 1.7 times the current minimum wage of $7.25/hour. Often times they are paid by the piece (a rate per tree pruned or per unit harvested), which greatly increases that. Many of the apple pickers in our area also receive free or subsidized housing. We do toil in the sun but never are water, bathrooms or breaks limited. That would be horrible and in violation of multiple safe guards including the Migrant and Seasonal Worker Protection Act and the Worker Protection Standard.
I think Rev. David-Young’s concern is valid but it is not a simple situation.
When our society enacts laws, such as those that establish a minimum wage, it is up to business owners to figure out how to pay for that. One simple solution would be to receive more money for our product. The price I receive for my apples has not changed significantly from 10 years ago. I believe this is partly due to our food distribution system and partly because the American public is accustomed to paying very little for food. The prices of the inputs into our crop continue to go up each year. We are doing the best we can to figure out how to keep going but at some point we really have no choice other than to go out of business. If we go out of business, where does our food come from?
Although we are an equal opportunity employer, many of our farm’s workers are of Hispanic origin. It ends up this way because many other Americans are just incapable physically of doing the work. I also feel that many workers believe farm work to be of a lower socio-economic status and therefore will choose a different job if they can. I think it would behoove us to think hard about why both of these things are and where it leads us as a country.
We are all in this together, so it is up to us together to find solutions. We are in unprecedented times. We can either pull together or apart. My hope is that we educate ourselves as thoroughly as we can in an attempt to see a bigger picture and to find opportunity in crisis. Perhaps if we can do that, everyone will be, and feel, valued as a member of society.
Diane Kearns is an orchardist and member of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association.
