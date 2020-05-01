I am writing to address the subject of prospective federal aid to state and local governments to address the coronavirus problem. I would agree that SOME aid is needed, but with two major reservations.
First, no aid — not one damn dime — should be provided to states that have irresponsibly allowed their obligations for pensions, retirement health care, and the like go grievously underfunded for far too long. Specifically these include Connecticut, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, California and others. No bailouts for these perennially mismanaged entities! Aid should be denied to all such jurisdictions until they have a tangible, timely, and fiscally responsible solution to their habitual overpaying of staff and overspending on benefits; and aid should not commence until such measures are being implemented, not just promised. This should begin with by immediately and permanently shifting all their State and Local employees to defined contribution rather than defined benefit pension programs; and retirement health care programs directly comparable to prevailing private sector levels. Alternatively, to obtain aid these state and local governments should agree to be placed in receivership under federally control review boards led by nonpartisan officials, as was done successfully many years ago for the District of Columbia and is now in effect for Puerto Rico. The party must be over for the over-spenders! No pain, no gain! No toughness, no federal aid! The price these profligate states must pay NOW should be fully balanced budgets and complete, CURRENT funding of employee costs, now and in the future.
Second, no aid should be provided to jurisdictions that have not made strong and very tangible efforts to control their own costs. Commendably, for example, our leading regional health care enterprise, Valley Health System, has introduced a program to pay 70% of normal wages and salaries to impacted employees for the next three months. In all our local jurisdictions the school systems are closed and other than the maintenance staff, most employees have little work to do. Yet most teachers and highly-paid administrators unjustifiably continue on full pay, benefits, and retirement accrual. State and local jurisdictions seeking federal aid should be required to limit compensation for idled staff to a MAXIMUM of 70% of usual base compensation and benefits.
