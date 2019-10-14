We, you and I, are being challenged to judge the present situation in our government. and our judgment has grave consequences for our country.
We are being asked to find out the facts from the media, but we're told the media is corrupt. The White House, on the other hand, asks us to believe the administration's spin as it relates to past and present inquiries into the president's words and actions.
The long-awaited report of Robert Mueller demonstrates this point: It cleared Trump of collusion or it presented seven or eight cases of obstruction of justice by The Donald.
Now, we are being asked to justify or condemn the president's relations with Ukraine contested as either a perfect phone call or a betrayal of our Constitution and the cause for impeachment.
Ordinarily, we would expect our elected officials to work out that rather stark difference, but the political divide in Washington is on backing one narrative or the other. Which view will keep me in office rather than what is true and best for America.
Ironically, we must suspect the motives of our elected officials and begin to examine their motivations for spinning or seeking the truth. It's up to us to develop a nose for the facts and a sense for stink. We may not "nose out" the same conclusions, but we will all be better off if we try. It's sad to me that we have so few voices for truth today, but we can change this situation -- we must!
There are signs that court of popular opinion is engaging. Polls suggest that people are sifting through the chaos to form views.
While our represented leaders play hide-and-seek, public opinion is emerging to remind them that they will have to run for election if they fail to behave in the best interest of the country in regard to the impeachment investigation.
Democracy ultimately depends on the intelligent interest of the governed. Finger-pointing must be replaced by mirror-gazing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.