Friday, January 22, 2021, marked the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which allowed abortion on demand throughout the United States. Since that time, it is estimated that 62 million Americans have died through abortion. To put this into perspective, this is approximately the combined population of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.
Friday, January 22, 2021, also marked the day that President Biden and Vice President Harris issued a public statement that they would make good one of their campaign promises: they would codify the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade by legislative action. In the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the legislation proposed by Biden and Harris, if passed, would nullify the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The legislation would allow the killing of innocent, unborn babies to continue.
This brings me to two letters that were recently published in The Winchester Star. The first letter, published on January 5, was by Ms. Trish Conk. In her letter, Ms. Conk responds to another letter writer by stating that Biden “wears his faith on his sleeve” and that the other letter writer was “anti-Catholic” for questioning Biden’s faith. I agree that Biden “wears his faith on his sleeve” but he does not practice it. The Catholic Church has condemned abortion consistently for the last two millennia. Bishop Joseph Naumann, the U.S. Bishops Pro-Life Chairman, responded to Biden’s statement with the following: “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that any President would praise and commit to codifying a Supreme Court ruling that denies unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life, under the euphemistic disguise of a health service.” President Biden’s actions concerning abortion are not that of a practicing Catholic. If Ms. Conk wishes to call me “anti-Catholic” for pointing this out and for reiterating Catholic teaching, then so be it.
The second was Ms. Kate Simpson’s letter of January 18. Ms Simpson, the secretary of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee, quotes the prophet Micah 4:4: “Every man shall sit under his own vine or under his own fig tree, undisturbed” and states that to be “an ideal state of affairs.” However, Ms. Simpson only quotes the first part of the verse. The rest of the verse states, “for the mouth of the Lord of hosts has spoken.” In fact, if one reads the entire fourth chapter of Micah, one sees that only God can save us. The only way that we will have peace is to listen to and follow God’s commands; we cannot find peace without him. Exodus 20:13 commands, “Thou shall not kill.” Biden’s announcement goes directly against this command, since abortion is the killing of an unborn person. We will not have peace as long as the violence of abortion is being promoted in the land.
Outlawing abortion is not going to end the practice any more than prohibition ended drinking. It will just make it more dangerous. If we really want to REDUCE the incidence of abortion, the path is clear: contraception and education and economic opportunity for women.
There is no right to an abortion. It's not in the Constitution. If we "follow the science", since 1973 we have learned that the aborted babies are truly alive and we are killing them. It's a national travesty.
Ever heard of "separation of church and State". There was a reason to install that tenant in the constitution. It was to stop dangerous hypocritical religious fanantics from highjacking the government. If you are against abortions, fine, don't have them but you have no right to force your "religious" beliefs on anyone. I am personally againt abortions and therefore have never participated in one but to force my way of thinking on women on such a life altering decision is just wrong. Why is always male religious bigots pushing there positions on others. After watching their support for a person (tRump) who has paid for numerous abortions, the hypocrisy is overwhelming.
Why on Earth should women listen to men like David?
Why indeed? Do women still belong to the male centric Catholic Church which considers them unworthy to be priests and who’s manual teaches they are the originators of sin, should be quiet, and obey their husbands? Why are any women even Christian since they all follow the same book and consider it holy, and true? Why haven’t Christian women edited and published a version of the Bible that honors them, respects them and supports them rather than demean them? Where is that book?
We are not a Catholic country. THe president in his pubic role and live is not a Catholic he is an American per the Constitution - not per the Bible. Keep your Bible in your personal life were it belongs and stop trying to impose it on others or expect the President, a secular leader, to apply the Bible to his secular duties to America. Freedom of Religion means Freedom FROM someone else’s religion. Practice your religion on yourself, and not on others.
Kinda like saying your disgusting life choices are normal? Keep your personal life personal. Don't care what you decide to do with yourself or your life, but quit trying to say it's "normal".
