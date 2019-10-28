On Nov. 5, voters in Winchester will be presented with this question on the ballot: Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?
As a member of the Winchester School Board from 2012-2017, a 19-year resident of Winchester, and a parent of three Handley graduates, my answer to this question is NO and here’s why.
I believe the appointment process works in Winchester as it’s open for everyone to participate. Our local governing body, Winchester City Council, has a process in place that has served our community well and will continue to do so. It is open to all residents across our community — four wards — to submit an application for School Board service.
Upon review of the application criteria and notification by city staff, citizen applicants for School Board engage at City Hall in an interview process that begins with an interview with two councilors. Applicants who advance in the process then interview before the larger body of City Council. As council selects an applicant for School Board appointment and advances that applicant toward approval by the full council vote, the public has the opportunity to provide input as to the appointment via public comment in work session, during the public hearing of the prospective appointee, and then again in public comment at the regular meeting of council where the vote takes place. These meeting agendas are provided on the city’s website as well as advertised in the newspaper. This process in its entirety is an opportunity for civic involvement for all at the local level.
In contrast, an elected process for a position on School Board would be open only to those citizens with the time, energy, and money to campaign. I have spoken to former School Board members in our community who would not have served had they had to have campaigned. We all agree the time and energy spent once seated served as the most meaningful time to focus our listening and learning to the myriad topics in education — all in service to the students and teachers of Winchester. Continuing the appointment process costs citizen applicants $0 and the Winchester taxpayer $0 as personal funds aren’t dedicated to campaigning and school budget funds won’t be paying elected School Board members. Appointed school board members are not compensated in Winchester.
City Council has appointed many dedicated individuals to serve as School Board members as well as appropriated a local budget that is supportive of the needs of Winchester Public Schools. Let’s continue to support our school division and our community with an appointed school board and by our willingness to share our time and energy in working together — keeping the students in Winchester at the center of all decision-making. This is purpose. Important purpose.
Please vote NO on Nov. 5.
(1) comment
Very sound reasoning as to why to vote NO on this issue.
