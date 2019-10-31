Years ago, while serving on City Council, I attend a very contentious School Board meeting. I cannot remember the issue, but the meeting room was filled with concerned and angry parents and students.
The chairman of the School Board at that time was Charles McCandlish, a local attorney and a graduate of Princeton. Charlie called the meeting to order and soon realized that the crowd was anxious and unsettled. He opened with the following: “I want to thank everyone for attending today, and I understand that all of you are experts in education because you once went to school.” His statement got a good laugh, settled the crowd, and we had a very productive meeting.
Because we all went to school, have children in school, or care about Winchester’s public education system, the referendum on November’s ballot is just as important as any name on the ticket.
Charlie McCandlish was appointed to the School Board by City Council, and he considered it an honor. But like so many of Winchester’s citizens, he never would have considered running for School Board. Most past members of the School Board I have spoken to also would not have considered running for the board.
The time, money, and strain of a political campaign deter many from public service. Having campaigned for City Council myself, I can sympathize with their concerns.
Winchester has been very fortunate in the past to have some of the best and brightest residents of our city on the board. Where have you seen a School Board that has had doctors, business leaders, lawyers, or a female Wake Forest graduate with a degree in economics? The City of Winchester, that’s where.
All were appointed. The residents of Winchester need to keep politics away from the board. The current referendum was spearheaded mainly by one disgruntled parent. A one-issue concern. To date, we have seen a collaborate group of residents serve our students. If the referendum passes, we will see partisan politics and expensive campaigns dictate our School Board.
If it “ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Please help to maintain Winchester’s valued tradition of appointed school boards by voting “no” on the referendum. Let’s give the best and brightest Winchester has to offer the opportunity and honor to serve without any political hurdles.
(1) comment
It is broken. That is the whole point.
Seats left empty for years at a time is a sign the system is broken.
You put in the time and effort now to preserve your appointments, but can't put in the effort to connect with residents ahead of an election? That is the main "No" talking point? "We can't be bothered"
A "no" vote is about preserving the power of a few at the expense of regular people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.