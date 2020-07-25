PAUL ZISSERSON
Years ago there was a television game show called “To Tell the Truth.” The panel would try to guess which one of three guests was telling the truth about something in their background and who the imposters were. Anyone closely following the analyses and recommendations in relation to the COVID virus may rightly feel like they are panelists participating in that program.
In the early spring, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, dismissed the effectiveness of wearing masks. A very recent study from the highly prestigious British Medical Journal claims that cloth masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of any respiratory illness, which the coronavirus is. However, for the last several weeks we have been told of the near absolute necessity of mask-wearing to slow the spread of the virus. In some areas, non-mask wearers are threatened with police citations. Even a former skeptic, President Trump, is touting the effectiveness of masks.
Herd immunity has become an everyday term. The idea is that the more people who contract the virus, the greater the likelihood that it will die a natural death and no longer be a serious health threat(assuming no vaccine). Herd immunity is obtained by, unfortunately, people contracting the virus, so, in effect, the spread of the virus, particularly among healthy individuals, becomes the needed remedy. But we are urged to avoid contact and the recent increases in the spread of the virus are reported in apocalyptic terms.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is the premier professional medical association for the young. It has argued for students to return to school in person. So does the equally prestigious National Academies of Sciences. Each day now we read about schools not opening or hybrid arrangements because they are following the science.
And perhaps the most unfortunate public discourse has been the politicization of the virus by both Republicans and Democrats.
The aforementioned are just a few of the contradictory statements and actions the public has been confronted with. Is it any wonder, then, that people are cynical and frustrated over who is “telling the truth?”
Paul Zisserson is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(8) comments
Everybody needs to relax! If Joe Biden becomes President he will fix everything! That is, as soon as he remembers who he is![huh]
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.
Awww...and remind us again where bunker-baby is holding the GOP convention? (Could you speak up please...its hard to hear what you’re saying through the mask) 😂🤣🤣😂
Excellent points! Of course, the Left is in full-blown fear mongering mode as they hope to keep the economy in ruins up to the election. And anyone with even a smidgen of objectivity is able to see that Fauci is playing an un-serious game of baseb... er, science...
Ahh, the new talking points are in full swing I see...are they faxed to you or emailed?
It's an "open minded" thing... you wouldn't understand... literally.
The rationale for empiricism is based on evidence. And the evidence clearly has outpaced the antics of those motivated by their ulterior political motives. For the next few months, at least, the choice is clear: Quarantine or Die.
Oh, dear, someone believes the DNC/pro-China media with a fervor bordering on religious zealotry... Maybe this will help fan away your vapors - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_UBJA2Ztfk
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.