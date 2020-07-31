Defunding and/or eliminating our police force is a recipe for greater anarchy that will turn our country into a third world nation.
I am all in favor of legitimate police reform in our country that must include respect for human dignity, regardless of gender or skin color, while enforcing the very laws Congress creates to keep our society civilized and safe. We do that by holding individuals accountable who break the law. I am certain that with a few good minds at the table, we can evolve to a point of mutual respect while enforcing laws to preserve our civilized society.
However, what really needs revamping in our country is a complete re-bluing of our political system that has bred anger, distrust, greed, disrespect, to include all out sabotaging efforts for a political agenda. Gone are the days of representing us! One only needed to witness the abomination of this week's Bill Barr congressional testimony to witness this unnerving phenomenon. Not one Democrat came to discuss police reform, ongoing violence in major cities resulting in state and federal-owned buildings being vandalized, or to gain an understanding of constitutional interpretation by our top law enforcement officer. Instead, they came prepared only for political grandstanding for selfish reasons, accused him of COVID deaths, and did not discuss ways to resolve the ongoing unrest. Even Jerry Nadler explicitly stated: "Antifa is a myth"!
With this level of denial and ignorance, is it any wonder the rule of law is being eviscerated?
David Eddy is a resident of Middletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.