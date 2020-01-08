Are they vital for nonprofits?
Many of my peers have asked if analytics are of any importance when it comes to social-media strategy and my answer to them has always been, YES! There are two primary reasons why social-media data is important to nonprofits; to create future social-media fundraising strategies and to determine what type of content your audience enjoys.
I have worked on several nonprofit fund-raising campaigns and the analytics from the previous year has always had a significant influence on the campaign. It is always essential to make sure that you really dive into how your customers and audience reacted to your posts.
• Did they like, comment, or share?
• Did they post the content to their stories?
• Did they retweet with a comment?
• How long did they watch your video?
• Did they subscribe to your e-newsletter?
These are all questions that you should be asking and looking at when using the data to create your campaign. Using specific analytics such as click-through rate, cost per-thousand (CPM), impressions, and views can tell you how effective your fund-raising campaign was.
These key metrics will also enable you to make strategic decisions on how to improve your posts and fund-raising methods to capture the audience’s attention which will then lead to donations. Not only is analyzing data to create a future fund-raising campaign essential but using data to develop the best content for your audience is influential as well.
Using specific tools, like the publishing tool in Facebook or Twitter analytics for Twitter, can tell you massive amounts of knowledge about your posts. The publishing tool can tell you quick information about your post like reach and clicks/actions taken.
Twitter analytics go into a little more detail and provide you with individual stats on each tweet like impressions, engagements, and engagement rate. Indicators like these provide you with an in-depth understanding of what your audience is looking for.
When using this data it allows you to create powerful, engaging, and fun content that targets your audience’s attention. It can also provide you with what your audience does not enjoy seeing. For instance, I know that individuals on the accounts of a museum I have worked for, love video content that is personal to them as a viewer. Knowing that knowledge from the data, I create videos that are personable and engaging to the member or customer. This allows us to stay relevant with our content while engaging our community.
Data is not dead and will never go away. As marketing professionals, we can’t forget to use the information to our benefit to create engaging, exciting, and valued content for our target audiences.
I leave you with one question, nonprofit professionals, are you going to use the data to your benefit?
Jeremy Linaburg is a resident of Stephens City.
