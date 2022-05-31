I began several days ago writing an essay about "good" Republicans. With the cacophony of insults, lies, and plain nastiness which come from so many Republicans, one might conclude that Republicans, by nature, are not good people. Examples: Marjorie Taylor Green, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott, Amanda Chase, Ben Cline, Shawn Graber ... The list could go on and on.
I stated that there are good people who identify as Republicans; they care about doing the right thing and serving the overall "common good"; they have the integrity to call out members of their own party who do wrong. Examples: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger, each of whom publicly repudiated Trump and were vilified and attacked by their own party. But they didn't back down.
I also recognized Brad Raffensberger and Larry Hogan, for resisting pressure from Trump and his minions. Both refused to give in to bullying. Endorsing "right" over "wrong" should not be difficult! But shockingly, that has become almost impossible for most elected Republicans.
Locally, I cited three members of the Board of Supervisors for their commitment and caring for Frederick County Schools and those who live here. Bob Wells, Chuck DeHaven and Judy McCann Slaughter recognize how critically important it is for Frederick County's future that our public schools and teachers — and our excellent superintendent — be valued and fully supported. The other four Republicans on the BOS say they support public schools, but they do not.
Before I could finish that essay, the slaughter of the innocents occurred in Uvalde, Texas.
And we are once again reminded that the majority of elected Republicans do not care about the people. What we hear from them after mass shootings: "Thoughts and prayers" (but no action); "Don't make this political" (They block gun reform for political reasons.); "This is a mental health problem" (but they block money for psychological interventions); "Guns aren't the problem," etc., etc. ...
How many more killings, attacks on voting rights, corruption, threats to health care, blocking the January 6 investigation, or lies will it take for decent people to rise up, say, "Enough" and refuse to tolerate these venal poseurs? Unfortunately — pathetically — most elected Republicans care only about staying in power, not about serving the needs of you and me. Their loyalty is to self and to the Party of Dorian Gray.
And the great majority still pledge fealty to that liar-in-chief, the foul ex-president. He is the de facto head of the party. Anyone connecting themselves to an organization under the control of such an individual is beyond understanding. We know there are Democrat-haters around, but who can actually love today's Republicans?
It's past time for a great reckoning. This once "grand" party got dangerously infected decades ago and has deteriorated into a very ugly state. Most of its members could not pass tests related to the above moral issues. To me, failing any one of them is clear evidence that that person is unfit to serve.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
